My Week: Liz Truss
SORRY, this line is a bit crackly and there is some singing going on in the background. What singing? Well, it’s coming from some old crinkly Conservatives over the road, and it sounds like “Ding dong the witch is dead”. But that shows how out of touch these people are because it isn’t even Halloween yet.
What? Yes, you’re right. They are looking at me as they sing but I’ve no idea why. Maybe I remind them of Dorothy, skipping along the Yellow Brick Road to happiness, because that is in fact what I’m doing right now.
Okay, I will admit it’s been a little bit of a tricky week, I will give you that. Those local radio reporters were absolutely beastly to me, asking horrid questions like “How does it feel to have destroyed humanity as we know it?” And “Look, Liz, are you entirely brainless with no clear knowledge of how the City works, or simply a reckless dunderhead?”
And there was me trying to come up with answers, which was unfair because my Spads had told me that these local BBC reporters would only have five minutes each and that would be eaten up by inane stiff about the Norfolk farm pig manure or some such stuff. But anyway, I think I got my message across which was Blame Putin. Blame Covid. Blame America, for having the common sense to raise interest rates to curb inflation.
What I was not going to accept was error on the part of myself or Kwasi, although as PM I reserve the right to throw him under the bus anytime soon.
Now, you’re asking me if I’m fearful for my job right now? Well, if you think I should be worried you’re crazier than I am. To force a new leadership contest would almost definitely result in a General Election and the Party knows that with Labour 33 points ahead in the polls that would be suicide.
Thank goodness for this incredible Labour resurgence, is all I can say.
But let’s get back to the major issues of the day. No, I don’t want to talk about the so-called grovelling meeting between Kwasi and me and the Office for Budget Responsibility. The claims we’re going in there with a thick jotter down our trousers is well wide of the mark.
No, when I read the note you’d left requesting an interview it said you wanted to talk about “being totally out of step, showing a lack of balance and with no real grasp of timing.” To be honest, I was happy to talk about Kaye Adams’ chances on Strictly tonight. But if you want to make it about the economic Armageddon and all that stuff, that’s not really my area of expertise.
All I will say is we ARE on the Yellow Brick Road. And I. Am. Not. Bricking. It. At. All.
As imagined by Brian Beacom
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here