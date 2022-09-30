WHEN Norman Tebbit says “it looks more likely than not that in the not too distant future” there’ll be a United Ireland, you know a border poll is on its way. There’s growing certainty that Irish unity is becoming an historic inevitability.

Tebbit’s comments in the Belfast Telegraph, Northern Ireland’s leading newspaper, matter. Mrs Thatcher’s trusty aide - a man whose wife was gravely injured in the IRA’s Brighton Bomb attack - is an implacable foe of Irish Republicanism. He’d make no such comments unless fates were aligning.