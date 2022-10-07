Dr Christian Harrison is a Reader in leadership at the University of the West of Scotland
DON’T be afraid to change your mind. It’s a strength to admit when you’re wrong, not a weakness.
These are basic principles of leadership – let’s face it, no one enjoys working for someone who is too stubborn to admit when they have made a mistake.
So why is it that changing your mind is so catastrophic when it comes to politics?
It’s a question I’ve no doubt that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have asked themselves numerous times over the last week.
The Conservatives Party has endured a torrid week, on the back of a poorly-received mini-Budget; followed by a U-turn which may well have made things worse judging by recent polls.
As an academic who specialises in leadership, I’ve always found the concept of the political U-turn fascinating. Why, in this context, is what essentially amounts to listening to feedback and acting on it viewed so negatively – and how does one come back from it?
Part of the reason is rooted in an ingrained idea of what a leader should be. We are, as a society, fascinated with “heroic leaders” – people who have stuck to their convictions, and against all odds proved their doubters wrong. They may be flawed, but in terms of the decisions that matter, they are flawless. It’s a high bar – and it creates a challenging scenario in politics.
If a politician changes approach, it can be like taking a wrecking ball to your reputation. As a result, there is a clear hesitancy to do so – a reluctance to act quickly to address negative feedback; often leading to a snowball effect. Perhaps this accounts for the circumstances surrounding the reversal of the decision to scrap the 45p tax rate, perhaps not. Whatever the reason, it has created a challenging situation for the Prime Minister and Chancellor; one from which they may struggle to recover. But it isn’t a lost cause.
When it comes to how we perceive a leader, a sense of momentum is incredibly important. Although the polls are far from favourable for Prime Minister Truss at the moment, it is more likely than not that we will see some degree of an upward trend. A slight movement in an upward direction can lead to a bigger swing – and even a perception that good decisions are being made. This is a government that, to a degree, has time on its hands – the next election us unlikely to take place until January 2025. For that very reason, the Labour Party should not take its current lead for granted.
At the moment, Ms Truss is trying to frame her government as a “listening government” – people who react to feedback, and change course accordingly. For this argument to work, she does not need to persuade every voter – just some. This may provide a platform, and a perception of forward momentum. Whether or not this is enough for her party to have a fighting chance in the next election remains to be seen, but it may be enough to ensure that Ms Truss is the Prime Minister participating in that fight.
