AS a columnist I speak for only one person: myself. So, I won’t dare explain why all columnists write. I’ll dare, though, to explain why this columnist writes. This particular column is, after all, meant to be where The Herald explains itself to readers – in itself a valuable and egalitarian stance. So let me address what I see as "the art of the column".

A decent columnist must always be honest with themselves. I’d sooner chop off my pinky finger than put a false opinion out there. If readers hate what I say, or love what I say, that’s fine, but I want their reaction to be based on the fact that I’ve been true to myself. I’m in no political party – though clearly that doesn’t mean I’ve no political opinions, I’ve lots of them – so I wield this pen for no other reason than the joy of engaging honestly with an audience. A rare pleasure; an honour, in truth.