A FEW weeks ago, I was driving home on a dark, wet evening. The street lighting was poor, and I sensed rather than saw, something on the road ahead.

Suspecting it might be a deer, I slowed down and was astonished to find it was an e-scooter rider. He was showing no lights and was wearing dark clothing. Would I have been held responsible and possibly prosecuted had I collided with him, causing injury or even death?

The proliferation of these scooters makes it increasingly likely more drivers will find themselves in a similar position. The foolhardy rider I encountered was breaking the law. As things stand, e-scooters can only be ridden legally on private land. There are however, trial schemes operating in England allowing their much wider use.

The Queen’s speech in May provided a clue to the way the wheel is turning. A Transport Bill is to be introduced aiming to legalise the use of e-scooters on public roads. The proposed measure will simply recognise the law is routinely flouted. A blitz by the Metropolitan Police over a single weekend, resulted in confiscation of 507 e-scooters being ridden illegally. Not surprising, as an estimated one million have been imported into the UK since 2018. It’s unlikely all purchasers heed retailers’ legal and safety warnings.

An online skim reveals a range of models, priced from around £85 to £600. Most have an advertised top speed of less than 20mph, although one claims to be the “fastest electric scooter”, capable of around 25mph. Anecdotally, someone with a little knowledge can soup one up to reach as much as 60mph. To put that in context, a fit cyclist would struggle to attain and maintain 20mph on the flat.

Environmental arguments in favour of e-scooters are the usual claptrap, with proponents arguing they reduce car use. Research suggests however, many scooter riders (scooterists?) previously walked or cycled and there is minimal impact on car use. Additionally, the manufacture and disposal of lithium-ion batteries come with a significant environmental cost.

The main caution against the uncontrolled proliferation of e-scooters though, is safety. A FOI request on the number of accidents involving e-scooters revealed a surprisingly low figure, but as the Scottish Government points out, this “is a relatively new form of transport.”

Insurers on the other hand report a tenfold increase in claims involving e-scooters. Admiral for example, dealt with 143 incidents in 2021 compared to 13 in 2019. The fact that no win, no fee lawyers, are now referencing e-scooter claims on their websites suggests they see this as a potential growth area.

Of course, there’s an obvious problem; very few scooterists will have third party insurance. There’s little point in suing an uninsured rider for damage or injury if he/she has no personal assets. Additionally, how many accidents go unreported, with culprits riding off into the sunset? NHS trauma specialists report they are seeing scooter riders with head injuries more akin to those suffered by motor cyclists as opposed to pedal cyclists. Not having to wear a helmet is almost certainly a factor.

Some readers will be thinking, here’s that old killjoy bellyaching about something else. Okay, I’ve never ridden one and I accept they are probably fun. Nevertheless, there’s a strong case for more reflection before unleashing another endangered species onto our roads (and pavements). Small wheels make riders vulnerable to potholed roads and tram rails. Councils beware; the rasping noise you hear is no win, no fee lawyers rubbing their hands.

Pedestrians are already endangered by cyclists using pavements as unofficial cycle lanes. The Clydeside footpath in Glasgow for example, is a pedestrian’s nightmare. Injuries to walkers inflicted by the impending plague of fast-moving e-scooter riders are sure to increase. Vulnerable pedestrians are realists though, and we recognise e-scooters are coming to pavements near us.

But, let’s get a few things sorted first. An e-scooter is only as safe as the person riding it. Enjoyment can’t be allowed to trump boring, but none the less important requisites, like safety and responsibility. Other pavement and road users are entitled to safeguards and enforcement of minimum age, rider competence, licensing, identification in the event of an accident, insurance to meet inevitable compensation claims, helmets, and lights. We’re not spoilsports, but let’s resolve these issues before the wheels come off.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.