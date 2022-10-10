In politics, what is said and what is meant can be two different things. Fortunately, there are people around who can translate. We call these interpreters journalists, and one of the busiest days of their week is Sunday.

On the first floor of the babbling tower that is the Sunday politics shows you will usually find Sky News’ Sophy Ridge, but Trevor Phillips was there instead. “You probably didn’t expect me to be sitting in for Sophy,” he said, “but surprise surprise, as Cilla Black used to say. And frankly there could be far bigger shocks before the day is out.”

It was not clear whether Phillips had added “predicting the future” to his menu of services, or he was simply reflecting the unpredictable nature of politics today.

His first guest was Nadhim Zahawi, whose official title is the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster,. Phillips translated this to the more accurate “Minister for Sorting Things Out”. If you need a vaccination programme, or someone to join the panel on Question Time, Mr Zahawi is indeed your man.

Asked about the likelihood of rolling blackouts this winter due to the energy crisis, Mr Zahawi said this would be “extremely unlikely”. All over the UK viewers supplied their own translation: buy candles.

Onwards to Aberdeen for the SNP conference. Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg had set up shop in the city’s art gallery, which meant some nice pictures could be hung on the set.

On the show’s panel this week were Alistair Darling, former Chancellor, Joanna Cherry MP, and SSE executive Martin Pibworth.

Kuenssberg introduced her first guest, Nicola Sturgeon, as “probably the most successful politician of her generation, certainly the last one standing.” Off camera there was a blast of laughter from the First Minister, who said “last one standing” was not perhaps the best intro she had ever had.

In general Ms Sturgeon was in a chuckling mood, right up to the point where Kuenssberg suggested one reason why most Scots were not keen on a referendum next year is that they did not want the disruption.

“Oh for goodness sake, I mean, disruption?” said Ms Sturgeon. “Perish the thought we would have disruption in people’s lives right now,” she went on, citing Brexit as just one example of Tory policies causing upheaval.

There had been a flurry of excitement on social media when it emerged that Kuenssberg would be interviewing the First Minister. They have gone knee to knee before, and it has usually been a draw. It was the same this time.

Kuenssberg asked Joanna Cherry what she made of the interview. “I agree with everything the First Minister has said,” replied the MP and KC.

Now this might have come as a surprise to anyone who thought the two politicians were at daggers drawn. I’m thinking in particular about the unfortunate researcher who had probably booked Ms Cherry hoping for some aggro. It was not to be. The “I agree with Nick” love-in had nothing on this “I agree with Nic” session.

Ms Sturgeon’s ire surfaced when she was asked who she would rather have as Prime Minister, Liz Truss or Keir Starmer. “I detest the Tories and everything they stand for,” she said.

Her use of the D-word was later condemned by Nadhim Zahawi, Kuenssberg’s final guest.

“I think that language is really dangerous,” he said. “I prefer to work with my colleagues in Scotland on delivering the freeports, the greenports, as I want to do with John Swinney and others.”

The day’s masterclass in saying one thing but possibly meaning another took place in the interview with Nadine Dorries, one of Boris Johnson’s staunchest supporters. Can you see a situation, asked Kuenssberg, where he returns as Prime Minister?

“The only message from Boris Johnson to anyone is to support Liz,” said the former Culture Secretary. “There is no process for [a comeback] to happen and it would take a bizarre reversal of what normally happens.

"It’s something Conservative MPs would have to really want. At the moment I can tell you it’s not even something Boris Johnson is thinking about.”

But could it happen, asked Kuenssberg, noting that Dorries was not ruling it out.

“I’ve been in politics a long time,” said Dorries, “I don’t rule anything out. But I would say it is highly, extremely unlikely.”

So there we are: it’s green for go on a Boris comeback. Remember where you almost heard it first.