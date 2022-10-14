IF you are London bound at any point, you will no doubt nip on the tube. But take heed of what you say, as in a move branded “woke”, operators TfL has outlawed a host of words.
What’s happening?
The report is really directed toward the language used by staff. Described as a “style guide”, TfL (Transport for London, the local government body responsible for most of the transport network in the city) say it “explains when and how to use abbreviations, punctuation, numbers, branding, and terms related to equality and inclusion”, adding that “it indicates which words should be favoured or avoided”.
So what’s in the frame?
Many of the words and terms in the guide focus on the written word, to aid staff writing reports or documents, but many are to guide staff in how to speak to each other and passengers, toward the main aim of avoiding offence. They are wide-ranging, but include use of the word “accident”. Staff are told: “Do not use. Use collision instead.”
As Basil Fawlty might say…
…don’t mention the war! TfL staff are told to “avoid referring to conflicts by name if possible - for example, use 'late 1940s' instead of 'post World War II’.”
Also?
They are asked to “refer to ‘older people’ rather than ‘elderly’.” The non-ageist guide adds to also: “Refer to 'young people' rather than ‘youngsters’.”
What else?
When it comes to gender, TfL say: “Use gender-neutral language where possible, only including references to gender when necessary. Refer to 'they' rather than 'he/she', 'everyone' not 'ladies and gentlemen', 'people' not 'mankind', 'chairperson' or 'chair' not 'chairman' or 'chairwoman', 'workforce' not 'manpower', 'staffed' not ‘manned’."
And faith?
All areas of life are covered, with the guide explaining: “Use 'people of faith', 'people of belief' or 'faith communities' when referring to groups of people with a shared faith or belief.” It also states: “Do not use the term 'homosexual'. Use the term 'gay' instead: a gay man or lesbian.”
The tone is…
…thorough. But it also has a specific section dedicated to “tone of voice”. It reads: “It's important that we speak in the same language as our customers so they understand what we're saying; never use jargon or technical terms.”
What’s it all about?
Nigel Mills, MP for Amber Valley, said it was “ridiculous”, telling The Sun: “TfL should focus on providing the best network it can, not wanting to be offended all the time. Woke culture in this country is completely out of control.” But s TfL spokesperson said: "We provide editorial guidance, developed with key stakeholder groups, so that customer information uses consistent language to make sure it is easily understood. Many of the terms within the guide have been this way for more than a decade and are in line with the wider transport industry."
