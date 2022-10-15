IT is France's oldest and biggest Christmas market that draws around two million visitors each yuletide, but things will be different this year after a host of items have been banned from sale at Christkindelsmarik, including, initially, crucifixes.
Se que se passe?
Well, indeed, what is going on? The world famous Strasbourg Christmas Market has been held around the city's cathedral since the 1500s, making it one of the oldest Christmas markets in the world. Its official name is 'Christkindelsmarik", which translates to "Market of the Christ Child" and it is immensely popular, with the number of visitors rising year-on-year, now peaking at more than two million between November 25 and Christmas.
And now…?
All these centuries on, it has been branded “woke” after city officials sent stallholders an extensive list of items not to be sold this festive season.
Including crucifixes?
They were banned outright initially, with the city’s ruling Green Party accused of staging an “idiotic wokeist” effort to remove Jesus from the picture. Following a backlash across France, they will now be allowed to go on limited sale, but must be termed “JC crosses”, effectively removing the “Christ” from the “Christmas market”.
Why?
Strasbourg’s deputy mayor, Guillaume Libsig, claimed it is not the name that is the issue, adding, “The priority is to have ones that are dignified and good quality, made in Europe and not arriving in containers from Asia. Promoting savoir-faire and authenticity are paramount”, although that would not explain the need for them now to not be called crucifixes.
What else is on the list?
Around 350 products in total make the list, compiled by a “special selection committee” of City Hall officials in the town that sits two miles from Germany’s border in the Alsace region. Other items include popcorn, donuts and grilled chicken, umbrellas, caps, ponchos and festive items for dogs or cats.
Anything else?
One of the forbidden items is champagne, said to be in order to give local sparkling wine a chance to sell, to preserve the market's regional flavour. But Maxime Toubart, chair of the Interprofessional Committee of Champagne Wines, said this was “petty” regionalism, adding that Alsace sparkling wine is sold in Christmas markets in cities in the Champagne region. Some cheese dishes - raclette and tartiflette - have been outlawed for the same reason.
The good news?
Shoppers will still be able to get pizzas and hot dogs and even some Turkish delight because they re made locally, Libsig said, adding: “We don’t want bad-quality snowballs priced at €2. We want beautiful products."
The reaction?
Many stallholders are furious, having already purchased some of the items to sell that are now banned, and are collectively appealing for tolerance this year. Meanwhile, socialist councillor Anne-Pernelle Richardot said it was “idiotic wokeism”, while councillor Alain Fontanel of the Renaissance party, questioned: “Has Jesus Christ become a swearword? Perhaps we should no longer name the man behind Christmas. By wanting to control everything for Christmas, the municipality has tripped up on its own prejudices and ideology.”
Un joyeux Noël?
As energy costs bite and supply remains an issue, opening hours of the market will be cut by 12 hours over the month, heating of chalets where items are sold is prohibited and all lights must be LED.
