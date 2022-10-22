By Allan Aikman
AS the cost of raw materials in the healthcare sector soars, manufacturers across the UK struggle to build much-needed products. Caused by the war in Ukraine coinciding with the aftermath of the pandemic and challenging market forces, the current inflation is to some extent beyond our control.
However, it has become clear that some suppliers are taking advantage of the current climate by charging extortionate prices for basic raw materials. In so doing, these businesses are crippling an already-stressed market, stifling innovation, harming businesses, and devastating the sector.
As a manufacturing business of staff safety alarms for the NHS, we have witnessed this first-hand. In recent months we have been quoted extortionate prices, some exceeding 50 times their original value, an increase far beyond the current rate of inflation. Comparing quotes among various suppliers paints a clear picture of who is taking advantage of the economic situation.
Fortunately for us, we have a robust supply chain in place and strong relationships with local, trusted suppliers. Moreover, at the start of the pandemic, we introduced measures to protect against inevitable rising costs, identifying parts that couldn’t easily be replaced yet were imperative to the continuation of our supply. Securing an initial stock of these items, in addition to instigating a rolling system of buying, building, and replenishing, has proved invaluable now as we continue to combat market challenges.
When it comes to building new products, little can be done to protect against extortionate costs. Unable to anticipate the needs of future goods, and therefore unable to action the steps outlined above, manufacturers are held at ransom should they seek to design new products.
The overt practice of profiteering in the sector is strangling the supply chain, impeding innovation, and consequently limiting the resources available to healthcare professionals – now and in the future. New hospital equipment, life-saving technology and protective systems are all placed on pause as costs multiply.
More and more, manufacturers are bidding for a smaller-than-usual pool of components, worsened by the opportunist profiteering middleman buying what little there is and selling it at an inflated price. Manufacturers must face a choice – spend time and money redesigning the product around components that are easily available at the time or hold out and hope that the situation eases.
There is no simple solution to this issue, but a solid relationship with suppliers is key. Good suppliers will know your budgets, your expectations and how you operate. Great suppliers will work with you to offer solutions like the flexible rolling stock method previously outlined. It is only by working with reliable, local suppliers that we have weathered this storm.
There is also a lot to be said for self-regulation – perhaps it falls upon the manufacturers of supplies to check where large volumes of the parts are going. Perhaps it falls upon us buyers to draw a line in the sand between making money on the market and profiteering from an industry already under significant strain.
Allan Aikman is product manager with Pinpoint, provider of staff safety systems to the NHS.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here