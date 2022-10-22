SERIOUS damage has been inflicted. Soaring bills have been exacerbated by recklessness in government.
The biggest expense for many, the mortgage that keeps the roof over their head, is already up by hundreds of pounds, and the current comparable interest rate stability feels like the eye of the storm.
It is revealed in the Guardian that economists warned Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng precisely the effect their mini-budget would have on the markets, but they ignored the advice, and now a senior business leader has set out his concerns over what happens next as Boris Johnson is touted for another jolly bash at being Prime Minister.
The mini-budget took sterling to its lowest rate against the dollar since records began, the Bank of England intervened, the International Monetary Fund interjected, and pension funds were on the brink of crashing.
Those who engineered the assault on the UK economy are surely culpable, as must those be who got that ill-advised forerunner to the fiscal disaster Brexit done through ridiculous false promises of a new golden age.
Mr Johnson was a frontrunner for PM alongside Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt at time of writing.
Former Tory leader Lord William Hague warned Mr Johnson's return would lead to a "death spiral" for the Conservative Party in an interview with Times Radio.
Last night it was being reported about 100 Tory MPs had declared for Mr Sunak, about 45 for Mr Johnson, and around 20 for Ms Mordaunt.
The experimental ideologies visited upon Britain are failing, and some basis for economic security is now critical.
“The politics of recent weeks have undermined the confidence of people, businesses, markets and global investors in Britain.
“That must now come to an end if we are to avoid yet more harm to households and firms,” said Tony Danker, director general of the CBI. “Stability is key. The next Prime Minister will need to act to restore confidence from day one.
“They will need to deliver a credible fiscal plan for the medium term as soon as possible.”
There are already concerns over the new fiscal rethink, deputy business editor Scott Wright points out in his Thursday column, as it appeared the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, was throwing the whisky industry under a bus in a bid to clear up the latest mess.
“For just as the SWA warns that an increase in duty would undermine the Scotch whisky industry’s capacity to invest, create jobs, and drive revenue for the Treasury, a hike in alcohol duty will heap even more pressures on to hospitality operators that are struggling to survive,” he writes.
Business correspondent Kristy Dorsey says the financial firestorm may be subsiding for now but the new Chancellor “must further quell investors”.
She writes that the Government was “emphatically tin-eared to the principles of sound financial management” in launching the short-lived mini-budget.
“In the ensuing chaos,” she writes, “it became clear there was no option but to hit the reset button.”
Mr Hunt’s mantra is that of stability and investors were “indicating markets are happy to give the new Chancellor time and space to put the Government’s house back in order ... however, there remain formidable obstacles and painful decisions to come”.
Also this week, Scottish airline Loganair revealed it has returned to profitability, after earlier announcing that its owners, brothers Stephen and Peter Bond, are looking to sell the business so they may retire. The pair have been involved in the business for 25 years.
Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair chief executive, said it will likely be “well into next year” before that deal is done.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here