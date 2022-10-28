IN these troubled times of the 21st century, today offers a moment to reflect on a Cold War knife-edge 13 days 60 years ago when the world drew a collective breath as the Cuban Missile Crisis finally drew to a close.

October 28, 1962 marked the last of 13 dangerous days that saw the world teeter over the precipice of nuclear war. The crisis unfolded when an American spy plane photographed nuclear bases on Cuba and it emerged Russian leader, Nikita Krushchev, had agreed to a request from Cuban leader Fidel Castro to install missiles there.

Why?





History has documented the long journey toward that moment but it was ostensibly to support communist Cuba to deter a future invasion and also to look fearless against America at home, with Krushchev aware the US had medium and long-range nuclear missiles aimed at the USSR from bases in Turkey. He was also under the belief that new President John F Kennedy was weak and inexperienced.

And so it began?





The JFK Library notes that it was on the October 16 that JFK was informed of what the photos showed and the first security meeting on the crisis took place where discussions began on how to respond. The library notes: “Two principal courses are offered - an air strike and invasion, or a naval quarantine with the threat of further military action.” To avoid arousing concern, the president maintained his official schedule, meeting periodically with advisors to discuss the crisis.

Ultimately?





On day seven, October 22, JFK wrote to Khruschev, prior to a TV address. He wrote: "I have not assumed that you or any other sane man would in this nuclear age, deliberately plunge the world into war which it is crystal clear no country could win and which could only result in catastrophic consequences to the whole world, including the aggressor.”

What did he say in his broadcast?





In an 18-minute speech, JFK stunned the world by revealing “unmistakable evidence” of the Soviet missiles' placement in Cuba and announced a naval quarantine until the USSR agreed to dismantle them. In historic words, he called on Khrushchev to “abandon this course of world domination, and to join in an historic effort to end the perilous arms race and to transform the history of man”. He closed, adding: “Our goal is not the victory of might, but the vindication of right- -not peace at the expense of freedom, but both peace and freedom, here in this hemisphere, and, we hope, around the world.”

From then on…?





The days ticked down and the tension rose as the world waited to see which superpower would back down. Faced with a vasts US fleet including eight aircraft carriers that had formed an arc 500 miles from the eastern tip of Cuba, Soviet vessels did not advance.

Eyeball to eyeball…



That’s the most memorable line from the real-life drama. As America awaited a potential clash between missile-carrying Soviet ships they thought were heading toward Cuba, advised the ships were not advancing, US Secretary of State Dean Rusk famously said: "We're eyeball to eyeball, and I think the other fellow just blinked."

And on October 28?





Radio Moscow announced that the Soviet Union would remove the missiles in exchange for a non-invasion pledge from the United States. America ended its blockade on November 20, the Soviets withdrew their weapons by the year’s end and US missiles in Turkey were removed in 1963. A hot line between America and the USSR was also set up to prevent such a crisis occurring again.

It is all particularly poignant now?





As Vladimir Putin throws around nuclear threats following his invasion of Ukraine, the world seems closer now than ever to the fate feared back in the 1960s. Earlier this week, the Russian president warned the risk of conflict in the world was “high”, during a meeting with intelligence officials.