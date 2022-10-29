THE video for Taylor Swift’s new song has been edited nearly a week on from its release after the superstar was accused of “fatphobia".

What’s the song?

It’s the first release off Swift’s new record-breaking 10th album, Midnights. Called “Anti-Hero”, it was written and directed by the 32-year-old US pop star. On her social media, she has described the track as "one of my favourite songs I have ever written”.

What’s it about?

Swift said it was inspired by her feelings of self-hatred at times and her “insecurities”, representative of her "nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts" playing out in real-life, with one line saying: “Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby and I'm a monster on the hill.” The chorus goes: “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

And the video?

At one point, it shows her potential future offspring battling over her will as she lies in a coffin.

And what about the “fatphobia”?

That accusation stemmed from a scene featuring Swift shaking her head on a scale, with the camera focusing on the scale itself to show the word "FAT", suggesting her inner critic berating her for her weight.

It sparked debate?

Eating disorder therapist Shira Rose was among the critics, tweeting: “Taylor Swift’s music video, where she looks down at the scale where it says ‘fat’, is a s****y way to describe her body image struggles. Fat people don’t need to have it reiterated yet again that it’s everyone’s worst nightmare to look like us. Having an eating disorder doesn't excuse fatphobia. It's not hard to say, 'I'm struggling with my body image today' instead of 'I'm a fat, disgusting pig'."

However?

In early 2020, Swift did reveal she has indeed struggled with an eating disorder in the past and would at times "starve" herself, telling Variety magazine that one headline describing her as looking pregnant had led her to stop eating. Teen Vogue writer Catherine Mhloyi said: "In having the word 'fat' appear on the scale, she made a choice to explicitly name her demon, the fear of being called fat, which is fatphobia in its most literal sense…Unlearning fatphobia is an essential part of eating disorder recovery, not just individually but collectively. The connection between centering thin people’s experiences around anorexia and the harm it causes fat people is a straight line.”

Not all agree?

Her supporters leapt to her defence online, while US TV talk show host and actress Whoopi Goldberg said on her show, The View: “Just let her have her feelings. If you don't like the song, don't listen to it."

Now?

The music video has been edited online to remove the scale and the word “fat”.

As for the record?

After releasing Midnight on October 21, it became the most-streamed album on Spotify in a single day and music data company Luminate said Swift sold the equivalent of 1.4 million album units in its first five days alone.