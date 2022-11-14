Ever seen Dances With Wolves?
Of course you haven’t. On the off chance that you have, I bet you can’t remember anything that happened in it. I’ve looked up the plot on Wikipedia and it looks like there aren’t even any wolves.
Now, ask yourself how many times you’ve seen Goodfellas. Named the greatest film of all time by Total Film magazine, it represents the pinnacle of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s career.
And yet, it was beaten to 1991’s Best Picture Academy Award by Dances With Wolves.
The UK singles chart turns 70 today, and since Al Martino topped the inaugural chart with Here In My Heart on this day in 1952, Britain’s pop countdown has seen numerous Dances With Wolves moments.
To mark this milestone, we’ve compiled 70 classic number twos and weighed up whether or not their failure to hit the top spot was an injustice.
In order to keep this list down to 70, artists are permitted only one selection. That’s why Kelis is in with ‘Milkshake’ but not ‘Trick Me’, while the Beatles have to make do with ‘Please Please Me’ and not ‘Let It Be’.
Sadly, there are no such restrictions on artists who hit number one, which explains two Britpop classics being kept off the top spot by the musical crimes of a sub-Bublé crooner duo.
It’s time to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate 70 years of the British public being wrong. In chronological order, here are the 70 greatest number twos.
DEAN MARTIN - THAT’S AMORE
Number two on: 25.2.54
Kept off by: Eddie Calvert - Oh Mein Papa
Injustice? Yes
NAT KING COLE - SMILE
Number two on: 7.10.54, 21.10.54 and 28.10.54
Kept off by: Don Cornell - Hold My Hand
Injustice? Yes
CHUBBY CHECKER - LET’S TWIST AGAIN
Number two on: 7.2.62 and 14.2.62
Kept off by: Cliff Richard & The Shadows - The Young Ones
Injustice? Yes
THE BEATLES - PLEASE PLEASE ME
Number two on: 27.2.63, 6.3.63 and 20.3.63
Kept off by: Frank Ifield - The Wayward Wind, Cliff Richard & The Shadows - The Next Time
Injustice? Yes and yes
THE WHO - MY GENERATION
Number two on: 1.12.65 and 8.12.65
Kept off by: The Seekers - The Carnival Is Over
Injustice? Yes
THE BEACH BOYS - GOD ONLY KNOWS
Number two on: 31.8.66 and 7.9.66
Kept off by: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine/Eleanor Rigby
Injustice? Yes
THE KINKS - WATERLOO SUNSET
Number two on: 31.5.67 and 7.6.67
Kept off by: Tremeloes - Silence Is Golden
Injustice? Yes
NINA SIMONE - AIN’T GOT NO/I GOT LIFE
Number two on: 24.12.68
Kept off by: Scaffold - Lily The Pink
Injustice? Yes
DON MCLEAN - AMERICAN PIE
Number two on: 4.3.72, 11.3.72 and 18.3.72
Kept off by: Chicory Tip - Son Of My Father, Nilsson - Without You
Injustice? Yes (Chicory Tip) and no (Nilsson)
ELTON JOHN - ROCKET MAN
Number two on: 3.6.72
Kept off by: T.Rex - Metal Guru
Injustice? Yes
THE SWEET - BALLROOM BLITZ
Number two on: 22.9.73, 29.9.73, 6.10.73
Kept off by: Wizzard - Angel Fingers, Simon Park Orchestra - Eye Level
Injustice? Yes and yes
SPARKS - THIS TOWN AIN’T BIG ENOUGH FOR BOTH OF US
Number two on: 1.6.74 and 8.6.74
Kept off by: Rubettes - Sugar Baby Love
Injustice? Yes
ROXY MUSIC - LOVE IS THE DRUG
Number two on: 8.11.75
Kept off by: David Bowie - Space Oddity
Injustice? Yes
STEVIE WONDER - SIR DUKE
Number two on: 7.5.77
Kept off by: Deniece Wiliams - Free
Injustice? Yes
SQUEEZE - UP THE JUNCTION
Number two on: 7.7.79
Kept off by: Tubeway Army - Are ‘Friends’ Electric?
Injustice? Yes
JANET KAY - SILLY GAMES
Number two on: 14.7.79 and 21.7.79
Kept off by: Tubeway Army - Are ‘Friends’ Electric?
Injustice? Yes
BLONDIE - DREAMING
Number two on: 6.10.79
Kept off by: The Police - Message In A Bottle
Injustice? Yes
PAUL MCCARTNEY - COMING UP
Number two on: 3.5.80
Kept off by: Dexy’s Midnight Runners - Geno
Injustice? No
DIANA ROSS - UPSIDE DOWN
Number two on: 9.8.80 and 16.8.80
Kept off by: Abba - The Winner Takes It All
Injustice? Yes
ULTRAVOX - VIENNA
Number two on: 14.2.21, 21.2.21, 28.2.21 and 7.3.81
Kept off by: John Lennon - Woman, Joe Dolce - Shaddap You Face
Injustice? Yes
KIM WILDE - KIDS IN AMERICA
Number two on: 28.3.81 and 4.4.81
Kept off by: Shakin’ Stevens - This Ole House
Injustice? Yes
CHAS & DAVE - AIN’T NO PLEASING YOU
Number two on: 17.4.82
Kept off by: Bucks Fizz - My Camera Never Lies
Injustice? Yes
YAZOO - ONLY YOU
Number two on: 22.5.82
Kept off by: Nicole - A Little Peace
Injustice? Yes
DURAN DURAN - SAVE A PRAYER
Number two on: 21.8.82
Kept off by: Dexy’s Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen
Injustice? No
THE JAM - THE BITTEREST PILL (I EVER HAD TO SWALLOW)
Number two on: 25.9.82 and 2.10.82
Kept off by: Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger, Musical Youth - Pass The Dutchie
Injustice? Yes and yes
EURYTHMICS - SWEET DREAMS (ARE MADE OF THIS)
Number two on: 19.3.83
Kept off by: Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse Of The Heart
Injustice? Yes
HEAVEN 17 - TEMPTATION
Number two on: 21.5.83
Kept off by: Spandau Ballet - True
Injustice? Yes
SPANDAU BALLET - GOLD
Number two on: 20.8.83 and 27.8.83
Kept off by: KC & The Sunshine Band - Give It Up
Injustice: No
DAVID BOWIE - MODERN LOVE
Number two on: 8.10.83
Kept off by: Culture Club - Karma Chameleon
Injustice? Yes
PRINCE - 1999
Number two on: 26.1.85
Kept off by: Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is
Injustice? Yes
MADONNA - HOLIDAY
Number two on: 17.8.85
Kept off by: Madonna - Into The Groove
Injustice? Yes
THE PET SHOP BOYS & DUSTY SPRINGFIELD - WHAT HAVE I DONE TO DESERVE THIS?
Number two on: 29.8.87 and 5.9.87
Kept off by: Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up
Injustice? Yes
INXS - NEED YOU TONIGHT
Number two on: 26.11.88
Kept off by: Robin Beck - The First Time
Injustice? Yes
TECHNOTRONIC - PUMP UP THE JAM
Number two on: 7.10.89 and 14.10.89
Kept off by: Black Box - Ride On Time
Injustice? No
THE B-52’S - LOVE SHACK
Number two on: 24.3.90, 31.3.90 and 7.4.90
Kept off by: Beats International - Dub Be Good To Me, Snap - The Power
Injustice? Yes and yes
HADDAWAY - WHAT IS LOVE
Number two on: 3.7.93 and 10.7.93
Kept off by: Gabrielle - Dreams
Injustice? Yes
KYLIE MINOGUE - CONFIDE IN ME
Number two on: 10.9.94
Kept off by: Wet Wet Wet - Love Is All Around
Injustice? Yes
SUPERGRASS - ALRIGHT
Number two on: 15.7.95 and 22.7.95
Kept off by: Outhere Brothers - Boom Boom Boom
Injustice? Yes
UNDERWORLD - BORN SLIPPY
Number two on: 13.7.96
Kept off by: Fugees - Killing Me Softly
Injustice? Yes
BLUR - SONG 2
Number two on: 19.4.97
Kept off by: R Kelly - I Believe I Can Fly
Injustice? Yes
THE CARDIGANS - LOVEFOOL
Number two on: 17.5.97
Kept off by: Olive - You’re Not Alone
Injustice? Yes
THE VERVE - BITTER SWEET SYMPHONY
Number two on: 28.6.97
Kept off by: Puff Daddy & Faith Evans ft. 112 - I’ll Be Missing You
Injustice? Yes
NATALIE IMBRUGLIA - TORN
Number two on: 8.11.97, 15.11.97 and 22.11.97
Kept off by: Aqua - Barbie Girl
Injustice? Yes
BRANDY & MONICA - THE BOY IS MINE
Number two on: 6.6.98
Kept off by: B*witched - C’est La Vie
Injustice? Yes
STARDUST - MUSIC SOUNDS BETTER WITH YOU
Number two on: 22.8.98 and 29.8.98
Kept off by: Boyzone - No Matter What
Injustice? Yes
GEORGE MICHAEL - OUTSIDE
Number two on: 31.10.98 and 7.11.98
Kept off by: Cher - Believe
Injustice? Yes
EMINEM - MY NAME IS
Number two on: 10.4.99
Kept off by: Mr Oizo - Flat Beat
Injustice? Yes
FATBOY SLIM - RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW
Number two on: 1.5.99
Kept off by: Westlife - Swear It Again
Injustice? Yes
BLINK-182 - ALL THE SMALL THINGS
Number two on: 25.3.00
Kept off by: Geri Halliwell - Bag It Up
Injustice? Yes
DAFT PUNK - ONE MORE TIME
Number two on: 25.11.00
Kept off by: Leann Rimes - Can’t Fight The Moonlight
Injustice? Yes
DESTINY’S CHILD - BOOTYLICIOUS
Number two on: 4.8.01
Kept off by: Atomic Kitten - Eternal Flame
Injustice? Yes
SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR - MURDER ON THE DANCEFLOOR
Number two on: 15.12.01 and 12.01.02
Kept off by: Daniel Bedingfield - Gotta Get Thru This
Injustice? Yes
ELECTRIC SIX - DANGER! HIGH VOLTAGE
Number two on: 18.01.03
Kept off by: Girls Aloud - Sound Of The Underground
Injustice? Yes
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - CRY ME A RIVER
Number two on: 15.2.03 and 1.3.03
Kept off by: t.A.T.u - All The Things She Said
Injustice? Yes
THE DARKNESS - I BELIEVE IN A THING CALLED LOVE
Number two on: 4.10.03
Kept off by: Black Eyed Peas - Where Is The Love
Injustice? Yes
GIRLS ALOUD - LOVE MACHINE
Number two on: 25.9.04 and 2.10.04
Kept off by: Eric Prydz - Call On Me
Injustice? Yes
ICE CUBE FT. MACK 10 & MS TOI - YOU CAN DO IT
Number two on: 11.12.04
Kept off by: Band Aid 20 - Do They Know It’s Christmas?
Injustice? Yes
ARCTIC MONKEYS - BRIANSTORM
Number two on: 28.4.07
Kept off by: Beyonce & Shakira - Beautiful Liar
Injustice? Yes
TAYLOR SWIFT - SHAKE IT OFF
Number two on: 25.10.14
Kept off by: Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass
Injustice? Yes
BILLIE EILISH - BAD GUY
Number two on: 11.4.19
Kept off by: Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Injustice? Yes
THE UK SINGLES CHART HALL OF
FAME SHAME
ELVIS PRESLEY - HEARTBREAK HOTEL
Number two on: 28.6.56 and 5.7.56
Kept off by: Pat Boone - I’ll Be Home
Heartbreak Hotel is considered one of the foundation blocks upon which rock ‘n’ roll was built, credited by the likes of John Lennon, Robert Plant and Keith Richards with having had a profound impact on their lives.
I’ll Be Home isn’t.
THE CRYSTALS - THEN HE KISSED ME
Number two on: 16.10.63 and 23.10.63
Kept off by: Brian Poole & The Tremeloes - Do You Love Me
It’s appropriate that Then He Kissed Me is synonymous with Goodfellas, as the Phil Spector classic was also edged out by an inferior offering.
THE OSMONDS - CRAZY HORSES
Number two on: 25.11.72, 2.12.72 and 9.12.72
Kept off by: Chuck Berry - My Ding-a-Ling
Few songs have so frequently been prefaced by the words 'look, I'm not into them mate, but trust me'.
The usually clean-cut boy band indulge in some Led Zeppelin riffery, and it hasn't aged badly at all.
It’s hard to say the same about ‘then mama took me to grammar school, but I stopped off in the vestibule/every time that bell would ring, catch me playing with my ding-a-ling’.
MINNIE RIPERTON - LOVIN’ YOU
Number two on: 3.5.75 and 10.5.75
Kept off by: Mud - Oh Boy
Had the vocal on Lovin’ You been phoned in, the song would have still been a beauty thanks to its lush sound. Factor in that high note, and it becomes one of the 20th century’s definitive love songs.
None of that applies to Mud's cover of Oh Boy by The Crickets.
SALT-N-PEPA - PUSH IT
Number two on: 16.7.88, 23.7.88 and 30.7.88
Kept off by: Glenn Medeiros - Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You
Attitude, hooks, a killer riff and an innovative bridge between hip-hop and electro, Push It still packs a punch 34 years on.
Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You sounds like something an Eastenders or Neighbours star would begin their short-lived ‘80s pop career with.
DEEE-LITE - GROOVE IS IN THE HEART
Number two on: 15.9.90 and 22.9.90
Kept off by: Steve Miller Band - The Joker
One of the all-time great one-hit-wonders, Groove is in the Heart would have topped the charts for weeks in a just world. Can you picture Louis Theroux dancing to the ‘joker, smoker, midnight toker’ song with Adam and Joe?
PULP - COMMON PEOPLE
Number two on: 3.6.95 and 10.6.95
Kept off by: Robson & Jerome - Unchained Melody
Jarvis Cocker’s comment on rich kids slumming it is set to one of the catchiest tunes of the Britpop era, and it remains a beloved anthem.
As performed by the Righteous Brothers, Unchained Melody is three-and-a-half-minutes of exquisite, rich, passionate vocals backed by sumptuous strings, resulting in one of the greatest love songs of all time. As performed by Robson & Jerome, Unchained Melody is three-and-a-half minutes.
OASIS - WONDERWALL
Number two on: 11.11.95
Kept off by: Robson & Jerome - I Believe
Robson & Jerome’s reign of terror took out another high-profile victim later that year. Wonderwall was later covered by Mike Flowers Pops, and his version appropriately peaked at number two.
OUTKAST - MS JACKSON
Number two on: 3.3.01
Kept off by: Atomic Kitten - Whole Again
Outkast became one of hip-hop's most inventive and influential groups, before transcending the genre entirely. Ms Jackson catapulted them to deserved mainstream success.
None of those things apply to Whole Again.
KELIS - MILKSHAKE
Number two on: 24.1.04, 31.1.04, 7.2.04 and 14.2.04
Kept off by: Michelle McManus - All This Time, LMC v U2 - Take Me To The Clouds Above
Named 2004’s best single by the Observer, Milkshake is among the Neptunes’ finest productions and supplied a million future Instagram posts with their caption in ‘my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard’.
With the best will in the world, it’s hard to make a case for either of the songs that held it at bay having had the same kind of cultural impact.
THE 70 BEST UK NUMBER TWO SINGLES - SPOTIFY PLAYLIST
