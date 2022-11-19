BANJO
BANJO makes a relatively late appearance in the Dictionaries of the Scots Language (DSL) and the definition is succinct: “to hit.”
The earliest example in DSL comes from the late William McIlvanney’s novel Docherty (1975): “Ah’ve tae get banjoed whether Ah like it or no.” And here’s a later one that made us laugh (from the Scotsman, 2002): “Apologies to Archbishop Keith O’Brien. We got our moderators in a muddle. He did not banjo the Moderator of the Kirk’s General Assembly with the ceremonial truncheon…”
When a word which seems to be universally known in Scotland makes such a late first appearance in DSL it begs the question how old actually is it? When we delved a bit, we discovered that it is not as recent a usage as you might think. The following appeared in the Kilmarnock Herald and North Ayrshire Gazette in August 1906: “… a show employee, who appeared in a Police Court case, said his master had ‘banjoed’ him. This is showground slang for a thrashing.” This example perhaps also gives a clue to its origins, if not the reason for the term.
The Aberdeen Evening Express (in September 1989) played on the literal and figurative meanings of banjo in this report: “Big Yin banjoed as thief strikes: Police are hunting a burglar who stole comedian Billy Connolly’s £1000 banjo just before he went on stage" … "It meant he had to change his show as one or two of his pieces related to the banjo but he turned it to his advantage…”
Scots Word of the Week is written by Pauline Cairns Speitel. Visit DSL Online at https://dsl.ac.uk
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here