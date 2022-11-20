IT was a smash hit when it first hit the screens in 2019.

Now Guilt is back in the spotlight after turning up trumps at the BAFTA Scotalnd Awards for best writer for film and television went to Neil Forsyth for the TV series he created.

The winners of the 2022 awards were announced at a special ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton, hosted by presenter Edith Bowman, honouring excellence and celebrating talent across film, games and television in Scotland.

And Guilt was ultimately the biggest winner of the night, receiving awards for Television Scripted, and Writer Film/Television for writer/creator Mr Forsyth. It was the second time the show has won both categories at the BAFTA Scotland Awards, after winning in 2020.

Alongside, they took home the Actress Television award in this year’s ceremony, which was won by Phyllis Logan for her performance as Maggie.

The Hunt For Bible John picked up two awards, for Specialist Factual and Director - Factual for Matt Pinder.

Dougray Scott won the award for Actor Television for his leading role in Irvine Welsh’s Crime. The show was nominated alongside Tom Edge's Vigil and Around The World In 80 days by Stephen Greenhorn.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Forsyth said: "The writing of it (Guilt) is very much shared with everyone who worked on the show.

"I'd like to thank BBC Scotland who worked on it from the start. I can't say enough about the cast of this series...it's been an absolute privilege to see them bring my scripts to life."

Glasgow director Sean Lionadh's film Too Rough won this year's Scottish Bafta award for best short film. The film was nominated alongside Groom, directed by Leyla Josephine Coll-O'Reilly, and The Bayview, directed by Daniel Cook.

The award for best specialist factual film went to The Hunt For Bible John, Matt Pinder's two-part film about the serial killer who haunted Glasgow in the late 1960s.

Battle For The Black Swan (Drain The Oceans) and Dolly: The Sheep That Changed The World were the runners up for this category.

The best feature film award at this year's event went to to Dying To Divorce.

In her acceptance speech, director Chloe Fairweather said: "Wow, thank you so much Bafta Scotland.

"This film was made over five years pretty much entirely fuelled by determination and not much else."

The films Our Ladies and Rebel Dykes were runners up.

The best male actor award at the Scottish Baftas, meanwhile, wen to Jack Lowden.

The star was nominated for his role in Benediction, a 2021 biographical drama film about 20th Century war poet Siegfried Sassoon, written and directed by Terence Davies

Lowden was nominated alongside his co-star Peter Capaldi, who was nominated for the same film, and Mark Bonnar for his role in Operation Mincemeat.

The Scottish Bafta award for best female actor in film, meanwhile, went to Izuka Hoyle for her role in Boiling Point.

In her acceptance speech, the Scots star thanked the film's director Philip Barantini, adding: "I just want to thank him for his bravery in telling his story and for letting us tell it."

The 26-year-old added: "To be recognised by Bafta is mental, but to be recognised by Scottish Bafta; I can't even put into words what that means to me. I am so proud to be Scottish, and to be a Scottish brown woman as well. And to be able to represent this small demographic within film, I love this job so much."

Marli Siu, for her role in Our Ladies, and Tilda Swinton, for her role in the The Souvenir Part II, were runners up for best actress in film.

Ms Bowman, sporting a green velvet gown, offered a behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony on her Instagram after revealing rehearsals had been "good, but nerve-wracking".