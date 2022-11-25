IT has been an iconic feature of Britain’s airwaves for 75 years, long focusing on issues of interest to - as the name makes it crystal clear - women. But Woman’s Hour has become embroiled in a “trans” row.

What happened?

BBC Radio 4’s Woman's Hour presenter Emma Barnett was discussing the BBC Radio 4 general knowledge quiz, Brain of Britain, in which 48 listeners from across the UK battle their way to the final and aim for the title. The quiz’s presenter, Russell Davies, said it was an “all-woman” final for the first time for the 69th Brain of Britain decider this week, while Ms Barnett described it as a “historic" occasion.

And?

The BBC Woman’s Hour twitter page promoted “the rise of women in quizzing”, linking to the edition of the programme, saying: “For the first time in its 55 year history, Brain of Britain had its first ever all-woman final. Emma Barnett is joined by the 2022 champion, Sarah Trevarthen…”

So what’s the issue?

A number of furious listeners protested over the declarations that it was an “all-woman” final after it emerged that one of the finalists – former Mastermind contestant Emma Laslett – is a trans woman. The charity worker, from Milton Keynes, has twice appeared on BBC TV quiz show Mastermind, most recently in 2020, with the specialist subject of the 1969 Stonewall riots. An online profile self-describes the quiz enthusiast as a “disability activist, slightly-recovered wrestling nerd, sometime voice actress, frequent quizzer and full-time queer trans lady from the UK. (she/they)”.

What has the reaction been?

Twitter comments included “Lies from BBC Woman’s Hour and more lies”, another wrote: “Do you realise how spiteful this gaslighting is to many women? Trumpeting an ‘all woman final’ with a man in it?” Maya Forstater, of campaign organisation Sex Matters, said: “The sad thing is that whenever the first Brain of Britain contest with four female contestants really does happen it will go unremarked.” And on Mumsnet, one user wrote: “I expected better from Emma Barnett.”

Any other reactions supporting the claim?

One tweeter wrote that “no-one took anyone’s space…everyone is there on their own terms, by winning their heats.”

And what did Woman’s Hour say?

Late on Wednesday, the programme issued a statement: “The BBC has confirmed the following - We can clarify that Brain of Britain’s list of women finalists included a trans woman, a detail which was not made available to the Woman’s Hour team when they covered the story.”

It’s a historic programme?

Brain of Britain, which began as a feature in another show in 1953, became a programme in its own right in 1967 and sees four contestants in each episode answer questions - a correct answer within 10 seconds awards one point and control for the next question, while an incorrect answer ends the contestant's turn. Five questions answered correctly in a row earns a bonus point. Woman’s Hour, meanwhile, launched in 1946, championing issues for women.