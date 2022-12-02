For everything there is a season, as Ecclesiastes says. A time to be born and a time to die.
When it comes to the current version of the Yes movement, it’s now time to die. This iteration, this incarnation, of the independence campaign is over. The leadership of the SNP, of Nicola Sturgeon, has failed the movement. That doesn’t mean the campaign is over, it just means the campaign needs rethought and the movement must regroup.
Of course, this will be met with shrieks of wrath from those blindly loyal to Sturgeon’s SNP. Yet for anyone with half a brain, who wants to see Scotland independent, continuing as matters stand is the definition of insanity.
The writing is on the wall wherever you look. Even Sturgeon’s ultra-loyal amanuensis in London, Ian Blackford, has got out while the going is good. The SNP - and the wider Yes movement - isn’t a happy or united ship.
Two stalwarts of the independence campaign - Jim Sillars and Andy Wightman - have called time on the current shape, plan, tactics, and strategy of the Yes movement. Thank heavens. Someone of substance needed to say the obvious, in the face of ovine groupthink.
Sillars, former SNP depute leader, says the cart has been put before the horse. Sturgeon should have built “rock solid majority support for independence to a level no Westminster government could ignore” before seeking a referendum. He’s unquestionably right.
Scathingly - accurately - he warns activists to quit thinking of the First Minister as “Wonder Woman”. Sturgeon is a helluva political operator, but she doesn’t possess papal infallibility. “Our aim,” says Sillars, “should be to reach between 55 and 60 per cent” support for independence. Quit the grievance and the victimhood too, he warns. For thinking Yessers, it’s manna from heaven.
Subscribe to our Unspun newsletter to read the rest of this article from Neil Mackay. Featuring the best political insight and analysis from our writers, Unspun is delievered straight to you, every evening Monday to Friday.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel