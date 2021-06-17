Councils have launched a bid that could see them secure a reduction on the millions of pounds they pay to the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) in annual exam fees.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) has confirmed it is in "active discussions" about the levy "in recognition" of the extent to which schools have undertaken activities such as marking, moderation and invigilation under the alternative certification model (ACM).

It comes after new figures revealed the SQA will save more than £17m this year following formal cancellation of National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams.

TES Scotland has reported that the ACM is costing just under £7 million – approximately £17.5m less than the £24.5m needed to deliver a typical exams diet.

However, the SQA - which gets around £29m in annual fees from schools, colleges and councils - has indicated the savings will not be passed on and said its Scottish Government-agreed budget "assumes continued payment of the levy at the existing rate".

Earlier this week, a survey showed the majority of school leaders in England want a rebate of at least 75 per cent following the cancellation of this summer's GCSEs and A-levels.

When asked if Cosla, which represents councils, was in talks to secure exam fee reductions, a spokeswoman said: “Local authorities and schools are continuing to work at pace to support alternative certification for national qualifications.

"We are committed to working to minimise the disruption as a result of the pandemic and to ensure the best possible outcomes for all our children and young people.

SQA Chief Executive Fiona Robertson.

“Councils have worked productively with suppliers and providers across a range of service areas throughout the pandemic to find reasonable approach to payments. Across portfolios we have endeavoured to take a fair, sustainable, and transparent approach to continuing payments, drawing on consistent principles.

“In recognition that resources have been required within local authorities to support the alternative certification model, and in line with our wider principled approach to payments for suppliers, we have held very initial discussions with the SQA around the annual levy paid by local authorities for 2021.”

She added: "These are active discussions which we are not able to provide any further comment on at this time.”

The development comes amid anger over the impact of alternative assessment on pupils, who have endured a relentless diet of tests since schools reopened following the second lockdown.

The SQA told TES that its costs were “largely fixed and have not reduced as a result of the cancellation of the exam diet and need to continue to be funded. Therefore, although the NQ [national qualification] income...is more than the current anticipated additional costs of the 2021 awarding model, the figures are not comparable”.

It added: “The SQA budget for 2021-22, as agreed with Scottish government, assumes continued payment of the levy at the existing rate. The costs of awarding National Qualifications, including this year, are greater than the contribution made by local authorities in the form of a levy."