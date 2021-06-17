WHISKY firms are raising a glass this week after the US agreed to suspend its tariffs on imports for five years.

It comes after the UK agreed a trade deal with Australia on Tuesday which will see the five per cent tax on imports of the drink lifted.

Joe Biden’s government has today agreed to remove the 25% import taxes on the spirit being imported into the US, after they were imposed by Donald Trump as part of retaliation in an ongoing dispute over aircraft manufacturer subsidies with Europe.

Liz Truss, UK Government trade secretary met with her US counterpart Katherine Tai at the Department for International Trade’s headquarters in London yesterday to reach the agreement to suspend tariffs for five years. The UK will also suspend retaliatory tariffs on US imports.

Earlier this year President Biden agreed to suspend the tariffs on whisky imports for four months, which was due to run out next month but whisky firms are now breathing a sigh of relief as a result of this new arrangement.

Ms Truss said the deal would not only support whisky firms but others which have had tariffs suspended such as Ayrshire cashmere.

She said: “This deal will support jobs across the country and is fantastic news for major employers like Scotch whisky and sectors like aerospace. We took the decision to de-escalate the dispute at the start of the year when we became a sovereign trading nation, which was crucial to breaking the deadlock and bringing the US to the table.

“I want to thank Katherine personally for her role in making this happen. Today’s deal draws a line under an incredibly damaging issue and means we can focus on taking our trading relationship with the US to the next level, including working more closely to challenge unfair practices by nations like China and using the power of free trade to build back better from the pandemic.”

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland said the agreement would help an industry that was the "cornerstone of Scotland's economy".

He said: "The suspension of retaliatory tariffs for five years is great news for the Scottish whisky industry – a cornerstone of Scotland’s economy.

“The UK Government has fought incredibly hard on this issue, petitioning the highest levels of the US administration to remove tariffs which were harming our Scottish exporters. We are very pleased to have brought an end to the trade dispute.

"I look forward to our close trading relationship with the US going from strength to strength, opening up new opportunities for Scottish businesses."

Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association Karen Betts welcomed the news, and said it would greatly help distillers to “focus on recovering exports to our largest and most valuable export market.”

She added: “Today’s agreement is a culmination of many months of intensive negotiations and we’re grateful to Liz Truss and Katherine Tai and their teams for their hard work.

“Given, however, that this deal suspends tariffs rather than fully resolving the underlying dispute, what’s critical now is that the governments and aerospace companies on both sides stick to their commitments and work with one another constructively.”

She said that American whisky was still subject to tariffs on import to the UK and EU “as a result of a separate dispute on steel and aluminium, and we hope these tariffs can also be resolved quickly.”

David Linden, the SNP MP, also welcomed the arrangement but said the UK Government had more to do to support the whisky industry, which ha suffered during the pandemic and as a result of the dispute.

He said: “From the outset, Scotch whisky should never have been caught in the cross-fire of this trade dispute and today’s news will see the industry in Scotland breathe a massive sigh of relief.

“Whilst this announcement is very welcome after months of cross-party campaigning, the losses to Scotch Whisky exports have been eye-watering and it will take time for the industry to get back on its feet. That’s why further support is absolutely vital.

“Scotch whisky plays a crucial role in the success of Scotland’s food and drinks sector and our economy but the industry has been dealt a triple whammy with the economic impacts of the tariffs, Brexit and the pandemic.

"Going forward, we need to see continued and intensified support for Scotch whisky and that includes a response to the long-awaited Treasury review of alcohol duty.

“Today is a big step forward but the UK government has far more to do to support this iconic Scottish brand.”