Nicola Sturgeon has confimed that there have been more than 900 news cases of coronavirus identified in Scotland during the past 24 hours.

The First Minister said during a televised briefing that 950 new cases of the virus have been recorded since Thursday, a considerable fall of more than 300 than the day before.

Thursday's total of 1,317 was the highest recorded since january this year, when much of the country was in lockdown.

During the past 24 hours there were two deaths of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days, meaning the death toll under this measure is 7,690.

Ms Sturgeon offered her condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one to the pandemic.

Out of the new tests which that reported results, 3.5% were positive, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.

According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,591,638 first doses, while 2,535,803 people have received a second, taking the overall total to more than six million.

Ms Sturgeon said that she herself is due to receive her second jab on Monday morning, and hailed "exceptional" results, with 97% of over 60s now having received both doses, as have more than three quarters of over-40s.

A total of 128 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, 12 fewer than the previous day, while 12 are in intensive care, no change on the day before.