Nicola Sturgeon hailed the Scotland men's team's 'gutsy' performance as she revelled in their efforts securing a first point at Euro 2020 with a goalless draw with England.
The First Minister fired off a series of late-night Tweets celebrating the stalemate which saw Scotland go toe-to-toe with its old footballing rival, and emerge unscathed.
And Ms Sturgeon also took time to troll the Sun newspaper, which took the advantage of the tight game to make a pun about Scottish independence — though the joke failed to make the edition published north of the border.
The First Minister wrote: "What a proud and gutsy performance #SCO - well done @ScotlandNT.
"We leave Wembley undefeated…and now it’s game on for Croatia at Hampden."
She also highlighted The Sun's English front page with a later Tweet.
Someone’s not taking tonight’s brilliant Scotland result too well 😂😂 🏴 https://t.co/9XLHhOP31m— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 18, 2021
The First Minister's social media messages went down well with fans among her followers.
One wrote: "The team played at their best tonight, very proud of those boys."
Another added: "Amazing, buzzing what we need after a tough year."
Following the 0-0 draw between Scotland and England London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who attended the match at Wembley, tweeted: “A fair result given the determination on both sides.
“Scotland held that line and made us work for the point. Now, on to next Tuesday and the Czech Republic.”
