DOUGLAS Ross has slated an SNP MSP as a “sad individual” after he attempted to compare two politicians at Scotland’s Euro crunch match against England.

After the game, pictures were widely shared online of the Scottish Tory leader posing with England footballing icon David Beckam.

Fans online claimed that Mr Ross – a qualified football official - was situated in the “England-end” of the stadium. Others have instead pointed out the politician, pictured in a suit and tie, was instead likely in some form of hospitality.

Elsewhere, SNP MP for Aberdeen South Stephen Flynn was photographed outside the stadium – donning a kilt, Scotland top and trainers.

Comparing the two, SNP minister for mental wellbeing and social care Kevin Stewart wrote online: “MPs at the fitba – can you spot the difference?”

Does the same apply to your fellow SNP Minister who was a couple of seats along from me?



What a sad individual you are. Grow up. https://t.co/rAwBlEeU9G — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) June 19, 2021

The post sparked outrage from Mr Ross, who replied urging the MSP to “grow up”.

He wrote: “Does the same apply to your fellow SNP Minister who was a couple of seats along from me?

“What a sad individual you are. Grow up.”

The MP for Moray earlier praised the performance of the Scotland side.

Sharing a video from inside the stadium, Mr Ross wrote: "What a performance.

"Passion and determination from each and every one player. And the Tartan Army roared them on throughout. Well done Scotland".

What a proud and gutsy performance #SCO - well done @ScotlandNT. We leave Wembley undefeated…and now it’s game on for Croatia at Hampden #EURO2020 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 18, 2021

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also celebrated the result.

She posted online: "What a proud and gutsy performance #SCO - well done!

"We leave Wembley undefeated…and now it’s game on for Croatia at Hampden #EURO2020"

Scotland need a win when they take on Croatia at Hampden Park at 8pm on Tuesday for hopes of progressing in the tournament.