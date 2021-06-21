Shirley-Anne Somerville’s announcement that the national exams board faces the chop came swiftly – or at least it appeared to. For many, the news will, as the Lib Dems said on Monday, be “long overdue”.

As everybody else was digesting the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s landmark review of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE), the Education Secretary unveiled her intention to replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

The move is among a package of measures that could result in a profound and positive re-direction of the country’s schools.

Ms Somerville’s plans are certainly wideranging but declaring she wants to scrap the SQA is the attention grabber.

The agency has made precious few friends in the battle to repair its reputation after last year’s results fiasco, when the use of an algorithm that imposed downgrades on tens of thousands of pupils sparked public fury. John Swinney, Ms Somerville’s predecessor, eventually U-turned and said teacher estimated marks would be restored.

Although Ofqual boss Sally Collier stepped down in the wake of a similar debacle south of the Border, Fiona Robertson continued as SQA Chief Executive. But the hoped for turnaround in her agency’s fortunes never materialised.

Recent months have not been easy for SQA boss Fiona Robertson.

After formal exams were cancelled for a second time, Ms Robertson found herself at the centre of a new storm as the Alternative Certification Model generated fresh anger amid reports that pandemic-hit pupils were being subjected to a brutal treadmill of tests and assessments.

The writing was perhaps most clearly on the wall during this year’s EIS annual general meeting, which saw Ms Somerville pointedly tell delegates that mistakes were made in the use of algorithms “at the SQA”.

Of course, announcing reform of Scotland’s education system is the easy bit. As Ms Somerville’s predecessors will no doubt tell her, successful delivery is unlikely to be quite so straightforward.