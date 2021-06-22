Nicola Sturgeon is due to update the Scottish Parliament this afternoon on the next steps out of Covid lockdown.

The First Minister will address MSPs and provide the latest information of when restrictions will ease, and also proivde details of what Scotland will look like when the country finally enters 'level 0' coronavirus restrictions.

She is expected to confirm that the planned easing of restrictions on 28 June will not go ahead, but will be delayed for threee weeks.

READ MORE: How the government will decide the next step

Why is the delay being put in place?





Rising cases of coronavirus infection caused by the highly-transmissible Delta variant forced a rethink of plans across the UK

Boris Johnson has already confirmed that restrictions in England, due to end on 21 June, would be extended for four weeks.

It is hoped the extra time will allow more people to become vaccinated or receive a second dose — with one dose only offering limited protection against the mutant strain.

The delay will allow more people to be vaccinated

What has Nicola Sturgeon said?





Ms Sturgeon previously told MSPs: “Given the current situation – and the need to get more people fully vaccinated before we ease up further – it is reasonable to indicate now that I think it unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level from June 28.

“Instead, it is likely that we will opt to maintain restrictions for a further three weeks from June 28 and use that time to vaccinate – with both doses – as many more people as possible.

“Doing that will give us the best chance, later in July, of getting back on track and restoring the much greater normality that we all crave.”

READ MORE: Lockdown easing could be delayed

What time is the update and how can I watch?





The First Minister will address the Scottish Parliament shortly after 2pm, following topical questions from MSPs.

The session will be streamed live on the Scottish Parliament TV channel, and is expected to be covered by BBC Scotland and BBC news online. It will also be covered by our live blog.