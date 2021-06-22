NICOLA Sturgeon has been accused of treating Holyrood with “discourtesy bordering on contempt” over the way she announced the controversial Manchester travel ban.

The criticism, from the Scottish Tories, followed the Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer scolding Ms Sturgeon's Government over the matter.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney signed the Covid legislation last Thursday morning, shortly before MSPs quizzed Nicola Sturgeon at First Minister’s Questions.

However Ms Sturgeon did not announce the change until a day later, in a news conference, where MSPs could not ask her about it.

Ministers formally notified Holyrood via a Government Initiated Question (GIQ), a device under which ministers answer a question teed up by an SNP backbencher.

The travel ban has since proved hugely controversial, with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham complaining he wasn't consulted and demanding compensation for affected businesses and holidaymakers in the city.

At the start of today’s business in the Holyrood chamber, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said she wished to make a “short statement” about the process.

She told MSPs: “Concerns have been raised regarding the use of a Government Initiated Question to announce the addition of Manchester and Salford to the list of areas where common travel restrictions apply.

“I understand this mechanism has been used on earlier occasions to make such announcements.

“Notably, in this case the announcement was made by GIQ on Thursday, 17 June, a sitting day when there may have been an opportunity for members to scrutinise the decision in the Chamber.

“I would therefore ask the Minister for Parliamentary Business to reflect on whether GIQs are an appropriate method to use for these announcements on days when Parliament is sitting.

“In the meantime, I have selected a topical question on this issue to allow members to ask questions on the decision in the Chamber at the earliest opportunity.”

Welcoming Ms Johnstone’s words, Tory chief whip Stephen Kerr said it was not in order for Ms Sturgeon to “ignore parlianment and instead make statements in front of TV cameras”.

He said: “Government statements should first be made in parliament to allow proper scrutiny and to show respect for our parliament.

“The reality is that last Thursday, at 1139am, twenty minutes before First Minister’s Questions, SNP ministers used special powers to ban Scots from going to Manchester and Salford. At 12 noon last Thursday, the First Minister said nothing to parliament about these restrictions, the deputy First Minister whose name was on the [legislation], sat a few feet away from the First Minister, and the next day, at approximately 1215, the First Minister appeared on television at a staged event to announce the travel ban.

“Would you, Presiding Officer, take this opportunity to underline again, to make clear to parliament and to all members of this parliament, especially members of the Government, that these acts of discourtesy bordering on contempt by the First Minister must stop.

“The actions of Scottish ministers must be held up to scrutiny by this Scottish Parliament.”

Ms Johnstone replied: “I have asked the Scottish Government to reflect on the use of a GIQ when parliament is sitting, and as I have said previously, and in accordance with guidance on ministerial statements, all significant and substantive announcements should be made to this parliament wherever that is possible.”