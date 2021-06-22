NICOLA Sturgeon hopes to be able to lift “the remaining major legal restrictions” by August 9 – conditional on all over 40s having received the Covid-19 vaccine.

By July 19, conditional on a review of the epidemic, all areas of Scotland are set to move down to Level 0 and outdoor distancing reducing to 0 metres and indoor distancing cut from 2 metres to 1 metre.

By August 9, if vaccine targets are hit, all parts of Scotland will move ‘beyond level 0’ - with all physical distancing rules axed.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Our assessment – on balance and assuming we meet the necessary conditions on vaccination and harm reduction – is that it would be possible and proportionate to lift the major remaining legal restrictions on August 9.

“We will consider and make a final assessment nearer the time of whether – as we hope – this could include the lifting of the legal requirement to physically distance indoors as well as outdoors.”

The First Minister said the move to ‘beyond Level 0’ will “signal a return to almost complete normality in our day to day lives”.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon confirms Scotland to move to Level 0 from July 19

But she warned that “the pandemic will not be completely over by this stage”.

The First Minister suggested that there will still be a requirement for people to wear face masks in certain settings such as public transport and shops – while the Scottish Government intends to continue encouraging home working.

As part of the updated strategic framework, published by the Scottish Government, the document warns that the decision to "move beyond level 0" by will "informed by conditions based on clinical advice".

It adds: "These conditions will ensure that the virus remains sufficiently under control in Scotland and that enough people are protected by two doses of the virus to ensure that we remain consistent with our revised strategic intent.

"At present, our current analysis of the state of the epidemic indicates that the lifting of level 0 restrictions should not happen until at least all adults over 40 years of age have been protected by two doses of the vaccine.

"We expect this to happen by August 9 – a date which allows for the immune protection of the vaccine to take effect."

A number of “gateway conditions” will need to be met before Scotland moves beyond level 0 including all adults over 40 protected with two doses of the vaccination.

When Scotland does move beyond Level 0, "measures to reduce the importation of the virus" and "Test and Protect capacity and self-isolation support" will remain in place "as long as necessary".

There will also still be "guidance to maintain high levels of personal hygiene and respiratory etiquette".

Ms Sturgeon said: “The move beyond level 0 will be a major milestone and it will signal a return to almost complete normality in our day to day lives.

“Of course, while this is a longed-for moment, it is important to recognise that we still have a difficult path to navigate over the next few weeks to meet these milestones and, even assuming we do, the pandemic will not be completely over at this stage.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon accused of Holyrood 'contempt' over Manchester travel ban

“As our strategic framework update paper sets out, basic mitigations will still be required, as we move through summer and into the autumn, when we face the risk of a further resurgence in cases.”

She added: “Measures such as rigorous and regular hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and good ventilation will continue to be vital.

“And even if we lift the legal requirement, we may still advise keeping a careful distance from people outside our close contact groups, especially if they are not fully vaccinated.

“Also, at least for a period, we are likely to require continued wearing of face coverings in certain settings - for example, shops and public transport.

“Test and Protect will also remain a vital part of our approach. Regular testing will still be advised and, while we are considering the impact of vaccination on self-isolation, isolation will continue to be necessary in certain circumstances, especially for those who test positive.

“There will also be a need to manage outbreaks as and when they arise - the levels system will still be available to help us do that if necessary.”

Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, asked the First Minister about other mitigations which would be required beyond August 9.

She said there may still be advice around physical distancing, even if it was not a legal requirement.

Ms Sturgeon said: “If you’re with somebody who’s not fully vaccinated, if you’re with somebody more vulnerable, if you’re in a place where the ventilation is not particularly good, it would make sense to continue to pay attention to a safe distance to people that are not in your close contact group.”