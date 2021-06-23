By Scott Wright

SCOTTISH Enterprise has recruited a new chief executive – eight months after the previous incumbent quit abruptly as head of Scotland’s main economic development agency.

Adrian Gillespie will return to the agency to take over the top job after previously spending 16 years at Scottish Enterprise between 2001 and 2017.

The post is one of the highest-paid public sector roles in Scotland, with Scottish Enterprise announcing that Mr Gillespie will receive a salary of £180,000, as well as a pension contribution of 20 per cent. Previous chief executive Steve Dunlop, who departed in October two and a half years after succeeding Lena Wilson, received remuneration of £211,000 for the year ended March 31 last year, including a salary of £172,000.

Mr Gillespie will start in post in September when he re-joins the agency from the University of Strathclyde, where he has served as chief commercial officer since January 2018.

In this role, he has been leading the university’s executive team and is credited with overseeing the growth of its industry-facing activities and place-making development projects. These include the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, based at Inchinnan in Renfrewshire, and the Glasgow City Innovation District.

Mr Gillespie’s appointment brings to a conclusion a long headhunting process which was launched by the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise after Mr Dunlop’s sudden exit in October. Mr Dunlop, a former boss of Scottish Canals, had led the agency’s initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but said it was the “right time to move on”.

Andrew McRae, policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland, emphasised the importance of a new leader being installed at Scottish Enterprise.

He told The Herald: “Adrian Gillespie deserves congratulations for being appointed to a post that will be critically important to the country’s recovery.

“Getting our local economies back on their feet will require a real partnership between private and public sectors. Scottish Enterprise has a key role to play in helping many Scottish firms navigate the end of this crisis and realise their potential in its aftermath.”

Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said she will look forward to working with Mr Gillespie “over what will undoubtedly be a challenging period for Scottish businesses as we recover from the impact of the pandemic.”

And Tracy Black, director of the Confederation of British Industry in Scotland, said: “Having its own enterprise agency is a huge advantage for Scotland, delivering a valuable source of local funding and expertise to helps firms start-up, scale-up, seek investment or reach international markets. But, with public finances strained as result of the pandemic and decades of low growth, business and government must work together more effectively to ensure programmes are better targeted towards areas of strength and opportunity.”

In his previous spell at Scottish Enterprise, Mr Gillespie held leadership positions in the technology and energy sectors before becoming managing director, spearheading the quango’s support for high-growth companies, innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure development.

Mr Gillespie, a trustee of Glasgow Science Centre, said: “I’m very much looking forward to re-joining the talented team at Scottish Enterprise, and to working closely with our partners in business, academia and government to support recovery, innovation and growth across the country.”

Scottish Enterprise stalwart Linda Hanna, who has been serving as interim chief executive following Mr Dunlop’s exit, is expected to revert to her role as managing director of Scottish economic development.

Lord Smith of Kelvin, chairman of Scottish Enterprise, said: “We are delighted to welcome Adrian as our new chief executive. Adrian has extensive knowledge in economic development which, coupled with his leadership abilities and recent experience at the University of Strathclyde, will bring a strong mix of skills and fresh perspective at a critical point in Scotland’s economic recovery.”

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “Congratulations to Adrian Gillespie on his appointment as chief executive of Scottish Enterprise. This is a crucial time for business, trade and investment in Scotland and I look forward to working with Adrian, and leaders from across our business community, to push forward with an ambitious agenda of recovery and economic transformation. By working together and galvanising the expertise and ingenuity of businesses, trade unions and workforces, we will be able to seize Scotland’s economic potential and deliver greater, greener and fairer prosperity.”