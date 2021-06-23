SNP ministers want to offer tax and custom relief to businesses who contribute to Scotland’s just energy transition to net zero – after being left “frustrated at the lack of cooperation from the UK Government” over free port plans.

The Scottish Government’s plans to set up green ports would offer an incentive to operators who adopt fair work practices and play a part in ensuring workers are not left behind in transforming the economy to net zero.

No specific details have been issued over net zero criteria other than being "fully committed to achieving net zero emissions".

Scotland has committed to becoming a net zero nation by 2045, while MSPs have pledged to cut 1990 levels of carbon emissions by 75% in just nine years’ time.

The SNP has previously raised concerns with the UK Government’s free ports plans which will see goods arriving into designated ports being exempt from tax charges or tariffs.

In order to qualify for the green ports plans, businesses must not use inappropriate zero-hours contracts, they must pay the real living wage, demonstrate action to tackle the gender pay gap and invest in workforce development.

Following the consultation process through an informal expression of interest, any formal application or selection process will need the agreement of the UK Government.

Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee has written to UK Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Steve Barclay, setting out the Scottish Government’s concerns – claiming that a delay from Westminster is putting Scottish ports at a disadvantage.

In his letter, Mr McKee has also confirmed that while remaining committed to working with UK Government counterparts to set up green ports, the Scottish Government is now seeking notes of interest from the business community.

A meeting will be held by the Scottish Government on June 30 with industry stakeholders about the plans, with an invitation extended to the UK Government Scotland Office.

Mr McKee said: “This is a crucial time for business, trade and investment in Scotland and a key part of our recovery from the pandemic is pushing forward with an ambitious agenda of economic transformation.

“Green ports will help us create a sustainable economy that promotes good jobs and supports our important net zero commitments.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to working in partnership with the UK Government to ensure the benefits of green ports are equally felt by businesses across the UK. However, we have been frustrated at the lack of cooperation from the UK Government who appear to be unwilling to agree to our green port ambitions on fair work and net zero.”

He added: “We want to ensure businesses in Scotland receive the same level of incentives and assistance from the UK Government as those offered to freeports in England.

“I have therefore written to UK ministers outlining our position and invited them to join us in meeting with industry leaders on June 30 where we can hopefully find a path forward that delivers for business and ensures a level playing field.

“By working together and galvanising the expertise of businesses, trade unions and workforces, we will seize Scotland’s economic potential and deliver greater, greener and fairer prosperity.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.