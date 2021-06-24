The Scottish Government has added new destinations to the green list after the latest review of travel restrictions.

New additions include Malta, the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira and Spain’s Balearic Islands, which include Ibiza, Mallorca and Minorca, as well as some Caribbean islands.

Scots will be able to travel to the popular holiday destinations without having to isolate on re-entry from next Wednesday at 4am.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “From the outset we have said caution is required regarding international travel and people should think very carefully about travelling abroad as situations can suddenly change.

“We continue to work closely with the other home nations and are cautiously supportive of exploring options for the easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from countries on the amber list - but only if the clinical advice supports it and if systems are in place to ensure the wider safety of the Scottish population.”

The Government said the Balearics in particular will be closely monitored over the next three weeks ahead of the next review point.

The easing follows the latest review of the ‘traffic light’ system for international travel which came into effect on May 17.

Joanne Dooey, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), said: “Any destination going on the green list which has a route from Scotland is welcome.

“The Balearic Islands are one of the most popular destinations for Scots to travel on holiday.

“The additional Caribbean destinations are also good news.

“Being able to travel to amber countries if you have been double vaccinated is the next positive move we need.

“We need to bring back customer confidence that holidays can be booked now.”

Other additions to an expanded green travel list include Antigua, Barbados, and Bermuda.

A number of destinations – including Tunisia and Uganda – have been added to the red list which requires managed isolation for 10 days on return.

The Scottish Government said it is also considering the evidence for easing amber list travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people.

Here is a full list of additions to the green list, effective from 4am on June 30:

Malta, Madeira and the Balearic islands

the Caribbean nations of Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Dominica and Grenada

The UK overseas territories of Anguilla and Montserrat, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Pitcairn, and Turks and Caicos Islands\

These will join Australia, New Zealand, Brunei Darussalam, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

The Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda have been added to the red list following the latest review.

Travellers returning from red list countries are required to isolate in a hotel for ten days, while amber list returnees must self-isolate at home with two PCR tests on days 2 and 8.