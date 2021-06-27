SCOTS television presenter Andrew Marr has revealed the reason he was absent from his show last Sunday.
“I had a bit of Covid last week despite being double jabbed and very nasty it was too,” he told viewers of The Andrew Marr Show this morning.
The BBC’s former political editor thanked Nick Robinson for standing in for him.
Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 usually has to self-isolate for ten days.
With 75,188,795 million doses administered in total, 43,448,680 million people across the UK have now been vaccinated with a first dose (82.5%), while 31,740,115 million people have had both doses (60.3%).
This week, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt will make an appearance on The Andrew Marr Show along with Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland Secretary.
