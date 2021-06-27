THE UK’S trade deal with Australia sets a “damaging precedent” for the future, Scotland and Northern Ireland’s agriculture ministers have warned.

Mairi Gougeon MSP and Edwin Poots MLA have written a joint letter to the UK Government’s international trade secretary demanding assurances that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will not have a detrimental effect on domestic farmers.

Despite assurance from Liz Truss that the farming sector would be “protected” by caps on imports of beef and lamb from Australia for 15 years, the levels that will be allowed in to the UK tariff-free remain much higher than what is currently imported.

This has left farmers fearing for their livelihoods if supermarkets begin to stock low-priced Australian meat imports in favour of home-grown British produce.

There have also been concerns about animal welfare, with Australian standards varying from British ones in several areas, including the length of time animals spend without being given water to drink among other issues.

In their letter to Trade Secretary Ms Truss, Scottish Rural Affairs secretary Ms Gougeon and her NI counterpart Mr Poots said the 15 year cap “will provide no comfort for our farming communities and would set a very damaging precedent for future FTAs yet to be agreed.”

They also say that animal welfare and food standards are devolved issues, and therefore should not be imposed on devolved countries without cooperation.

They wrote: “ We have previously stressed to you, and remain extremely concerned following the recent announcement, that the UK Government is signing up to a deal that would lead to a sustained increase in imports of Australian agri-food and produced to lesser standards in relation to animal welfare and future environmental commitments.

“As you know, agriculture and food standards are devolved responsibilities. We have been clear that where there is an increase in imports of Australian agri-food, this must be managed by tariff rate quotas that are not eroded over time.

“This is to ensure that domestic producers are protected and not disproportionally impacted.”

The two ministers also expressed their scepticism about the levels of imports predicted to come to the UK when the FTA begins, saying they are “not reassured about claims that Australia will not be exporting significant amounts of beef to the UK or is seeking to replace imports from other countries.”

They added: “It would be very surprising that Australia would have been so insistent on achieving a rapid and very sizeable increase in market access with the intention of making little use of it.”

They have also asked for a full impact assessment made by the UK Government to be shared with them, arguing that the details provided so far by Westminster in its Agreement in Principle are scant, and say future discussions on the deal must include input from their governments too.

The UK Government dismissed the suggestion that the deal would set a damaging precedent, with a spokeswoman saying it would “pave the way” for agreements elsewhere.

She said: “The Government has always been clear that any deal would include protections for sensitive UK agriculture.

“Trade deals like the one agreed in principle with Australia will pave the way for us to access regional trading blocs like CPTPP and we will continue to work with the farming industry, as well as the Scottish Government and the Northern Ireland Executive, to help our farmers take advantage of these dynamic markets.

"UK farmers have a strong reputation for their high quality, high welfare produce. We put British farming at the heart of our trade policy and we have some of the most robust and transparent scrutiny arrangements in the world."