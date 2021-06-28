The Supreme Court will today hear arguments over whether the Scottish Parliament has the power to pass parts of two Bills passed by MSPs in March 2021.

The Bills were challenged by the UK Government, with law officers saying the Bills, which were unanimously agreed by MSPs, could place obligations on UK ministers.

The Bills, which concern local government and children's rights, both incorporate outside standards into Scots law - the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and the European Charter of Local Self-Government.

The first is the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill which aims to set a legal requirement for public authorities to comply with certain standards on children's rights.

The second is the European Charter of Local Self-Government (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill.

In their submissions to the Supreme Court, the UK Government said both bills would "bestow upon the Scottish courts extensive powers to interpret and scrutinise primary legislation passed by the sovereign UK parliament".

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack wrote to the Scottish Government with concerns about the legislative competence of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill before they were passed, stating they could place legal duties on UK ministers.

Jack said of the Supreme Court challenge: "The UK government respects the Scottish government's right to legislate on this matter in line with its responsibilities under the devolution settlement. What it cannot do is seek to make provision that constrains the UK parliament's ability to make laws for Scotland."

At the time, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branded the move as "politically catastrophic and morally repugnant".

Five justices, including Lord Reed, the Scottish judge who is President of the Court, will hear evidence heard remotely

The legislation cannot become law until the dispute is settled as both Bills have not received royal assent.

The Supreme Court could uphold the Bills as competent or send them back to Holyrood for amending.

The case is expected to last two days.