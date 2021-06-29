JACKIE Baillie has warned that Scotland’s Test and Protect system is “reaching breaking point” as officials struggle to keep up with a surge in positive Covid cases.

The Scottish Labour deputy leader and health spokesperson has highlighted contact rates and times from Test and Protect having declined over recent weeks as recorded cases increased to an all time high.

Yesterday, 3,285 new cases were recorded, the highest ever daily figure while worst-case scenario modelling for the Scottish Government predicts 100,000 cases per week by mid-July.

READ MORE: Covid: Scottish Government modellers warn cases could hit 100,000 a week by mid-July

Ms Baillie has claimed that Test and Protect officials have struggled to keep up with this increase, with the proportion of cases closed within 24 hours halving from a peak of 80% in early April to just 40% in June.

The most recent Covid-19 statistical report shows that one third of cases from that week hadn’t completed contact tracing by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, the contact rate for those travelling from abroad has significantly reduced – with Ms Baillie pointing the finger at the Scottish Government, claiming officials failed to provide the resources needed to cope with the new “traffic light” travel system, increasing the risk of importation of new strains of the virus.

In the first week of May, before the new system came into place, 92% of those quarantining at home were contacted. By the second week of June this had fallen to just 43%.

Ms Baillie said: “Once again our Test and Protect system is reaching breaking point.

“Staff are working tirelessly to keep on top of the growing number of cases but the system simply cannot cope.

READ MORE: Football fans watching Euro matches have partly contributed to Covid cases surge, says Health Secretary

“It did not come as a surprise to anyone that cases would increase as restrictions lift. The Government’s failure to prepare for this is a downright dereliction of duty.”

She added: “If only the SNP spent as much time trying to improve these dismal figures as they do deciding how to spin them. Having a robust test and protect system in place is how we contain the virus in the future.

“We urgently need to put the resources in place to make sure test and protect is able to cope and bring the spread of the virus under control.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government was being cautious, but ministers are not looking at introducing further restrictions in the worst-affected areas.

He said: “If we look at the data that’s presented, it’s very clear that it’s skewed disproportionately towards young males, those under 40.

“A number of people, public health experts and others, have commented that that association is probably as a result of greater indoor gathering which could be an effect relating to watching the Euros and football.”