THE SNP are to quiz UK government ministers again on why a contract was awarded for polling on attitudes towards the union using emergency Covid laws.
As revealed by The Herald, the Cabinet Office authorised a contract to Public First for £560,000 to conduct research on opinions and attitudes towards the union, as well as other issues such as handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The SNP have called for an inquiry into why the contract was awarded under the emergency legislation, and said it was a misuse of public funds.
Today Ian Blackford, the party’s Westminster leader, will ask an urgent question in the Commons on the subject.
He previously wrote directly to the Prime Minister about the issue, calling for an inquiry.
His letter to Boris Johnson last week stated: “The revelation that, at the very height of this pandemic, one of the most senior ministers in your Cabinet secretly funnelled funds from an emergency Covid contract to carry out polling on the union, is a scandal that can’t be covered up.”
The Cabinet Office and UK Government ministers have insisted they have not carried out any party political polling, and asking about attitudes towards the union is one of the roles of the department.
