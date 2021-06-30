THE SNP's Westminster leader took a cheeky swipe at the England football team during PMQs today.

Ian Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, congratulated the side after their 2-0 victory against Germany in the Euros last night.

However he said they had "nae luck" in their match against Scotland , having failed to score.

He said: "Can I congratulate England for their victory last night and of course wish them all the best in the tournament ahead."

Mr Blackford continued: "Of course they've done well.

"They've won most of their matches with the exception of the game against Scotland where of course they even failed to score a goal. Nae luck."

The comment drew laughter from MPs, before Mr Blackford turned his attention to more serious matters and began quizzing the Prime Minsiter about the EU settled status scheme.

He said the UK Government should scrap the deadline for applications, which is today, as there are still "hundreds of thousands" of people who have not had their cases considered.

