NICOLA Sturgeon will today provide another coronavirus update for Scotland amid further record-breaking levels of daily cases.

The First Minister is due to speak in Edinburgh this afternoon, providing an update on the virus situation, following her announcement of plans to move the whole country to Level 0 restrictions on July 19.

However, Ms Sturgeon has been urged to “press pause” on the exit from lockdown from some experts, citing a steep rise in daily figures.

Yesterday, Scotland recorded more than 4000 coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Scottish Government figures published on Thursday show there were 4,234 positive tests over the past 24 hours.

Six deaths of Covid patients were also registered, meaning the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 7,722.

It is the third time this week that the record for positive cases over 24 hours has been broken.

The daily test positivity rate on Thursday is 10.5%, up from 9.8% the previous day.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's lockdown announcement?





According to the Scottish Sun, the First Minister will provide a Covid update at around 12.15pm today.

She is set to take questions from the media via video link from St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh.

How can I watch the briefing?





The briefing will be broadcast on the Scottish Government’s social media channels, as well as on BBC One Scotland and on iPlayer.

