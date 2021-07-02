HOSPITALITY businesses are reportedly being forced to close due to delays in Scotland’s Test and Protect contact tracing system.

The Scottish Government has been urged to hire more contact tracers after the most recent figures show that 14% of cases took longer than 72 hours to close, and 43% took longer than 48 hours. In early April, only 3% of cases took more than 72 hours to close and 6.6% took more than 48 hours.

Officials have now stopped phoning close contacts and those arriving from overseas and instead are sending text messages, while all secondary contract tracing has been halted.

The Scottish Government said it has “taken steps to increase capacity” for Test and Protect in reaction to the surge in positive case numbers.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: SNP told to boost number of contact tracers

The Scottish Hospitality Group has claimed that a growing number of traders have had to close their doors – due to confusion and delays with the Test and Protect system.

The group wants a commitment from ministers that those having to close due to system hold-ups will receive compensation.

Scottish Hospitality Group spokesperson, Stephen Montgomery, said: “There are two camps currently within Scottish hospitality, premises that are closed or those that will have to close. No-one will escape it and it’s primarily due to system delays.

“The lag in the Test and Protect teams coming back to businesses has forced operators to weigh up the cost of closure versus risk of infection.

“Responsible operators by nature of their trade, are opting to shut, but at a cost of £15,000 per average sized business with much needed turnover being lost, this is not viable.”

He added: “Tragically, for smaller owners, it is pushing them even deeper into the red, and to the point of no return.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Follow-up checks 'paused' from red country arrivals

“As an industry, of course we agree with the principle of testing and tracing to stop transmission, but ultimately it has to be underpinned by a robust system that actually works.

“This, coupled with the staffing crisis in hospitality, is just another push into business closure, especially now that businesses are being asked to contribute 10% towards furloughed employees' unworked wages.

“Enough is enough, we now need reassurance from the Scottish Government that there will be some sort of financial compensation for businesses that are having to close because of the flawed Test and Protect system.”