Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled a huge England flag ahead of England's quarter-final match against Ukraine.

The official government Flickr account shared the photos yesterday writing: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photograph outside 10 Downing Street with a giant St George's flag ahead of the England Quarter-Final game against Ukraine.”

England faces Ukraine in the quarter-final of Euro 2020, their first since the penalty shootout loss to Italy in 2012.

Many criticised the PM for his show of support for the English national team while other Home Nations who qualified for the tournament, including Scotland, did not get such treatment.

One Twitter user wrote: "Prime Minister of England showing his support for his #OneNation there."

Another tweeted: "Just for a moment imagine if Sturgeon did anything remotely like this."

Do they ever do any governing? Or just play at it? A little bit disappointed he didn't wear an England tracksuit ... or at least a steward's jacket. Btw No 10 the Trump thumbs up photocalls, if my focus groups in Batley and Spen are right, are really getting on people's tits https://t.co/qfwsoDnqcM — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 2, 2021

Alastair Campbell tweeted: "Do they ever do any governing? Or just play at it? A little bit disappointed he didn't wear an England tracksuit ... or at least a steward's jacket. Btw No 10 the Trump thumbs up photocalls, if my focus groups in Batley and Spen are right, are really getting on people's tits"

A social media user added: "Just confirming that he is the PM of England, and this is the guy who is supposed to be leading the Unionist agenda-alienating Scotland, Wales and NI is not a good idea…now if he had done the same for the Welsh and Scottish teams that would be showing some effort, but he didn’t!"

Another user wrote: "Priti Patel says England players taking the knee is gesture politics, others say it’s disrespectful & dragging politics into sport.

"Boris Johnson standing on a cross of St George flag is definitely not gesture politics, disrespectful & not dragging politics into sport."

The match, which kicks off at 8pm, will largely have Ukraine supporters in the stands of the Stadio Olimpico.

Regulations in Italy mean supporters would have needed to have spent five days in quarantine and have had a negative post-isolation Covid test to be allowed into the stadium.