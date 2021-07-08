AN Alba Party chief has claimed England winning the Euros will do more to boost the cause for independence than the SNP’s plans.
Christopher McEleny, an Inverclyde councillor and interim general secretary to Alex Salmond’s party, pointed out what he described as a “silver lining” after Gareth Southgate’s side progressed to the final of the football championships.
He also used the opportunity to plug for people to join Alba, adding “now is the time”.
England reached their first major final since 1966 with a 2-1 extra time win last night.
And many Scots took to social media to complain about the pro-England bias from ITV’s commentary.
Posting online after the victory, McEleny, who deferred to Alba from the SNP before the Scottish election but failed to win a seat, wrote: “Suppose silver lining is their reaction to winning the tournament will bring Scotland closer to independence this year than the SNP are planning”.
The SNP have been contacted for comment.
We also reported last night how Kasper Schmeichel was targeted by a laser pen as Harry Kane took England's winning penalty.
The Denmark goalkeeper was picked out with a green laser in his face while attempting to save Kane's penalty in extra time.
ITV showed footage of the incident in their post-match coverage of the Wembley clash.
