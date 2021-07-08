AN SNP MP is calling for an overhaul of electricity grid charging, saying it negatively effects Scotland and actively blocks progress towards net-zero.

Alan Brown, the MP for Kilmarnock, is to host a debate this evening in the Commons in the hope of highlighting the flaws in the current electricity grid system.

He argues that developers in north Scotland currently pay the highest price to connect to the grid, while developers in England and Wales are paid to do so.

The system of fees to connect to the electricity network is old-fashioned and does not reflect the current strive towards net-zero, Mr Brown will argue.

He will also warn that unless changes are made, customers could be hit with an extra £400m in charges for their energy in 2030.

Ahead of the debate tonight, Mr Brown told The Herald: “I am bringing this debate forward to highlight the long overdue need to reform the electricity grid charging system.

“The charging system is based on an old-fashioned model designed to encourage new power stations to be built close to large centres of population.

“However, with the switch from fossil fuel to renewable generation, the system needs completely overhauled.”

READ MORE: Scotland's green future at risk from discriminatory grid charges to power firms

He added that despite plans for more sustainable energy sources, such as wind farms, being developed in Scotland, they are already at a “competitive disadvantage” to those being set up elsewhere in the UK due to the cost of connecting to the grid.

The MP explained: “To put this in context, a 1GW offshore windfarm off the Scottish coast will pay £38m a year and a 1GW windfarm off south east England will get paid £7m a year - a £45m differential and close to £1bn over a 20 year period.

“This puts projects in Scotland at a competitive disadvantage, potentially risking investment and jobs. It puts the entire UK net zero plans at risk and it is bad for energy bill payers.

“It is clear we need a new approach and a new charging system designed to achieve net zero, while not disadvantaging Scotland and I intend to demonstrate this is a view that UK wide industry shares as well.”

The debate will take place in the Commons early this evening.