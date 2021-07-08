Michael Gove has confirmed that the rule allowing only English MPs vote on laws relating to England is to be scrapped.
The Cabinet Office minister said that 'English Votes for English Laws' (EVEL) had "not served our Parliament well" and should be removed.
Speaking this morning, Mr Gove told MPs: “My department along with the Leader of the House have been reviewing the English votes for English laws procedure.
“The procedure has been suspended since April 2020 and, having reflected on the procedure, the Government believes it has not served our Parliament well and that removing it would simplify the legislative process.
“It’s a fundamental principle that all constituent parts of the United Kingdom should be equally represented in Parliament.
“Any changes of course would be for the House to decide and we’ll bring forward a motion in due course.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment