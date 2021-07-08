THE FORMER Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has ruled out taking on the Secretary of State for Scotland job.

Ms Davidson, who will be taking a seat in the House of Lords later this year, confirmed she would not be seeking "any big jobs" until her son is in school.

The 42-year-old added that the current Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, was doing his job "very well" and she was looking forward to taking on other projects when she is ennobled.

READ MORE: Davidson's House of Lords membership confirmed in honours list

Ms Davidson was speaking on Times Radio when she was asked if she would consider taking on the Scottish Secretary job.

She responded "not a chance" and explained that she had "promised" her partner she would not.

She said: "Well, one because Alister Jack is doing the job of Scottish Secretary very well, thank you very much.

"Two, because I promised my partner when I stepped away two years ago that I wouldn't do any big jobs until my son - and if we're blessed with any other younger brothers or sisters for them - are in school.

"And I intend to keep that promise."

She added that she had "broken enough promises to my friends and family" during the "10 years on the political front line", adding: "But that's one I intend to keep".

Ms Davidson said she had not "learned her trade" on the back benches when she became elected as leader of the Scottish Conservatives and was looking forward to learning again when she joins the Lords.

She explained: "Basically, as soon as I got elected, I missed out on and I didn't learn my trade on the back benches. And I made lots of mistakes because of that. "And I'm actually looking, when I go to the Lords' to pick some projects to work on, to do some good work, and to learn.

"Actually at the age of 42, I'm going to really enjoy learning again."