AN SNP MSP is under fire for an outburst in which he said Catholic Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg will “rot in hell”.

Glasgow Cathcart MSP, James Dornan, lashed out at the Conservative MP after he commented on a video posted on Twitter about the Nationality and Borders Bill after visiting the Border Force national command centre.

The controversial Bill gives Border Force the power to turn away asylum seekers crossing the sea, with officers being able to use “reasonable force if necessary”.

Offshore processing centres could be set up – meaning asylum seekers could be sent away while their cases are determined, and it will make it a criminal offence to arrive in the UK without permission.

In the video, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "I'm here at the command centre for Border Force, who keep our country safe.

"In the Borders Bill, they will have the powers that they need to ensure that people have a good case to come in legally will be better treated, but those who try and come in illegally will find that their issues are dealt with more swiftly and more fairly.

"It's going to be a really important method of securing our borders for the future.

"The people who work here, do a fantastic job to keep us safe, and the country has a great debt of gratitude."

Commenting on the video, the Tory MP added: "The bands of blighters bringing illegal entrants to Blighty will be broken up by this brilliant borders bill."

Mr Dornan, whose Twitter account is now private despite having more than 22,000 followers, was one of a host of Twitter users who criticised Mr Rees-Mogg, who is a practising Catholic.

The SNP MSP wrote: "Hope you remember this the next time you go to confession.

“You and your cronies are already responsible for the deaths of thousands and you’re now happy to see the most desperate people in the world suffer and drown.

"If your god exists you will undoubtedly rot in hell."

Conservative MSPs have called for answers from the SNP over Mr Dornan’s comments. Last month, he was criticised after falsely-accusing Edinburgh’s publicly-owned bus company, Lothian Buses, of anti-Catholic discrimination after being forced to cancel services on St Patrick's Day due to escalating anti-social behaviour.

Scottish Tory chief whip, Stephen Kerr, said: "I try to avoid commenting on this particular MSP; but this latest comment is beyond the pale - the SNP need to tell us why they think it is appropriate they keep this person in their party."

Annie Wells, the Conservatives’ health spokesperson, added: "James Dornan's latest outburst is beyond the pale and serious questions need to be asked here."