YOUNG people under the age of 22 should be entitled to free ferry as well as bus travel to ensure "parity" for those living on the islands and to help protect the future of Gaelic, it has been urged.

Bòrd na Gàidhlig (BnG), Scotland's Gaelic quango, said failing to address ferry fare costs "will make Gaelic-speaking islands less attractive compared to mainland areas".

The Scottish Government committed to extending free bus travel to under 22s earlier this year as part of a Budget deal with the Greens.

But BnG said young people living in the islands could be disadvantaged because they have to use ferries and not just road transport to access opportunities.

The quango said free ferry travel is essential to "ensure parity between island-dwelling young people and their mainland peers".

It added: "This is because the provision of free bus travel alone does not address the totality of travel costs faced by young people living in the islands.

"That is because some of their trip making requires ferry travel whether to the mainland or within their island group.

"Many of these trips are to access employment, services, participate in sporting and cultural events and other opportunities which are not available on their own island."

Responding to a consultation by Transport Scotland, BnG said bus services are very limited on some islands.

And it said many island communities face challenges in retaining and attracting sufficient numbers of young people.

"For example, between 2011 and 2018 the numbers in the 16-24 age group are estimated to have fallen by 8 per cent in Uist and by 10% in Lewis," the quango said.

"That is in a context where these two islands already have a lower share of total population aged 16-24 than the Scottish average.

"Recent population forecasts are only available at local authority level.

"There is a projected fall of 6.1% in the population of the Outer Hebrides between 2018 and 2028.

"That is much higher than the projected fall in the Highlands and Islands (1.2%) and the forecast increase in Scotland (1.8%)."

BnG said research for Highlands and Islands Enterprise into the attitudes and aspirations of people aged between 15 and 30 highlighted the importance of transport as a factor affecting the attractiveness of the region.

Given the high proportion of Gaelic speakers in the islands, the quango argued, their sustainability "is essential to the continued sustainability and growth of the Gaelic language".

It said: "Failing to address ferry fare costs for young people will make Gaelic-speaking islands less attractive compared to mainland areas.

"Thus, it affects the future viability of Gaelic-speaking island communities.

"This will have a negative impact on the use of the Gaelic language not only in the affected islands but also in Scotland as a whole.

"Therefore, the current proposal will not fully meet the objectives of Transport Scotland, the National Gaelic Plan nor the National Islands Plan.

"The failure to address ferry fare costs for young people will have a significantly different impact on some island communities compared to non-Gaelic speaking islands and mainland Scotland.

"That is, a negative impact on the Gaelic language."

It added: "The adverse effects on the islands communities and the Gaelic language can be addressed by including free ferry travel in addition to free bus travel."

It continued: "This should apply to all island ferry services including those internal to an island group (e.g. Berneray-Leverburgh, Eriskay-Barra) as well as island-mainland routes."

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, formerly Western Isles Council, is also pushing for free ferry travel for those under 22.

It has been campaigning on the issue alongside the CalMac Communities Board and other stakeholders, and has sought support from local SNP MSP Dr Alasdair Allan.

Councillor Uisdean Robertson, the Comhairle’s chair of transportation and infrastructure, said: “The principle of island proofing enshrined in the Islands (Scotland) Act 2018 is to remove disadvantage.

"There has to be an acceptance within the Scottish Government that for young people living on islands, ferries are the equivalent of buses on the mainland.

"Free bus travel for young people under 22 should be extended to island ferry crossings.

"It should not be a matter of geography or place of residence, it should be a matter of fairness, equal and affordable opportunities and inclusiveness.

"Furthermore, regular ferry travel is expensive and the concessionary scheme as it currently stands may actually be a deterrent to retaining our young people on these islands which is major challenge as it is."

BnG's call comes amid widespread concerns over the future of Gaelic.

Last year, a major study led by the University of the Highlands and Islands warned Gaelic-speaking communities are at risk of dying out within a decade.

Researchers found the social use and transmission of Gaelic is at the point of collapse in the remaining “vernacular” communities where it is still in regular, day-to-day use.

The study found low levels of Gaelic ability in those under 50.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are carrying out an island communities impact assessment on the free bus travel for under 22s scheme that we will publish later in the summer.

“Our existing Young Persons Concessionary Travel Scheme provides 16-18 year old islanders four free ferry journeys to or from the mainland every year.

“We have invested significantly in reducing ferry fares for all passengers through the roll out of Road Equivalent Tariff in recent years, and under 16s travel for half fare and under 5s for free on CalMac and NorthLink services.

“We are looking at ferry fares through our review of concessionary travel across modes for under 26-year-olds and the Islands Connectivity Plan.”