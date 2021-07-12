The Herald is delighted to announce our week-long exclusive investigation into 'Who Runs Scotland', in partnership with the award-winning journalism platform The Ferret.
Subscribers to The Herald can expect dozens of high-quality insight into Scotland's corridors of power, diving into the people and organisations with significant influence on our daily lives.
The Ferret, which is a non-partisan journalism platform, prides itself in operating "as transparently as possible", and will bring in-depth analysis and reporting exclusively to Herald subscribers.
This special series will run in print and online all of this week, exclusively to our subscribers.
Donald Martin, The Herald’s editor-in-chief, said: “Who runs Scotland is a fascinating and in-depth look at the people and organisations with significant influence over so many aspects of our lives.
“The investigative work and the rich data provided by The Ferret highlights how much of Scotland is controlled and owned by a select few and the extent to which the wealthy and foreign firms operate within the corridors of power.
“It is important in terms of democracy and will hopefully stimulate discussion and debate.”
Read Day 1 from our exclusive 'Who Runs Scotland?' investigation:
- SNP Government held hundreds of secret lobbying meetings with rich and powerful
- Revealed: The professional lobbyists who most frequently met with Scottish Government
- Power and influence of energy companies lobbying Scottish Government raises questions
- Industry and big business dominate access to Scotland Office ministers
