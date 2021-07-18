OFFICIAL bodies with responsibility for Gaelic "remain in denial" about the severity of the crisis facing the language, a leading expert has said.

Professor Conchúr Ó Giollagáin said Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Scotland's Gaelic quango, "may be seeking to kill reform with kindness" and called for political leadership to break the current impasse.

It comes just over a year after a major study led by Ó Giollagáin warned Gaelic-speaking communities are unlikely to survive anywhere in Scotland beyond this decade unless urgent action is taken.

Writing in today's Herald on Sunday, he said: "Official bodies with responsibility for Gaelic promotion remain in denial about the severity of the challenges facing these communities.

"Despite the issues highlighted in the report, and the calls for action among the community, there has been no clear official statement recognising the level of crisis, nor any admission of the need for significant strategic reform to halt the loss of remaining Gaelic social geographies in the islands."

Ó Giollagáin, who is the Gaelic research professor at the University of the Highlands and Islands, said inaction is "exacerbating language decline" and criticised current "evasiveness and complacency".

Last year's study, the Gaelic Crisis in the Vernacular Community, suggested establishing a Gaelic Community Trust. This would take responsibility for the maintenance and regeneration of Gaelic among the vernacular communities in the islands.

Ó Giollagáin said political leadership is needed "to break the current impasse and to encourage a free exchange of ideas".

He suggested a civic forum in the islands to consult on strategy, and an official working group of community representatives, politicians, public servants and academics to explore ways ahead.

He warned Scotland could be "left to contend, from a societal perspective, with a post-Gaelic future".

Ó Giollagáin said Bòrd na Gàidhlig "has yet to engage in any direct consultation with the authors of the Gaelic Crisis study – indicating a defensiveness about the study’s findings and recommendations".

He added: "By distributing relatively small sums of additional financial support, largely through their existing clients, they may be seeking to kill reform with kindness and obscure the focus on societal challenges."

A spokesman for Bòrd na Gàidhlig said: "Conchúr Ó Giollagáin is wrong on several points.

"The chief executive of Bòrd na Gàidhlig has met him and his co-authors several times to discuss the research, most recently participating in a seminar organised by UHI. He has also presented his findings to a meeting of the Bòrd.

"Bòrd na Gàidhlig does have a strategy, which is contained in the National Plan for Gaelic. This Plan is revised every five years and is based on wide consultation with the Gaelic community across Scotland.

"Following community discussions, which included authors of the report, Bòrd na Gàidhlig has funded new community officers and created a network to increase collaboration, professional skills, and knowledge amongst new and existing officers.

"Additional funding has also been provided to community organisations, which they spend on their priorities for the language.

"The National Plan recognises three types of Gaelic community: those in island and rural areas where the language is spoken daily; those in towns and cities which are based particularly around education and the online community which has become more important since Covid.

"As it strives to increase the use of Gaelic in daily life, Bòrd na Gàidhlig wants to support all speakers of the language in communities across Scotland."

A Scottish Government spokesman said it has "a range of ambitious and extensive manifesto commitments for Gaelic".

He added: "Just this week we launched a consultation on our Gaelic Language Plan, which outlines proposals to support the development and use of Gaelic and ensure the sustainable future of the language.

"We welcome suggestions from all stakeholders during this process and we, along with a number of Gaelic bodies, are working closely with Gaelic speakers throughout Scotland to ensure the views of Gaelic communities are heard.

"Recent announcements by Bord na Gaidhlig include the appointment of Gaelic development offices, a fund to support Gaelic projects in community trusts and a network to support Gaelic development officers.

"With these measures we are seeing real progress and Gaelic bodies are working closely with communities to build on the valuable initiatives and projects put in place in recent years."