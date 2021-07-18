Sunday's opinion page pieces puts the SNP's record under the microscope as new figures show more than 140,000 Scots have not had their second Covid jab within the recommended eight-week window Here is The Herald’s pick of those editorials.

Mail on Sunday.

It's leader took aim at the SNP-led Scottish Government attacking a "catalogue of failures" alongside the "nationalist spin".

"If you would like to know what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gets in return for the £1 million of taxpayers' money she spends on spin doctors each year, consider the popular narrative about the Scottish Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic," it said.

"Despite abundant evidence of failure after failure, a myth of Ms Sturgeon as uniquely competent has begun to take root. Make no mistake, this analysis was developed during a meeting of SNP spin doctors.

"History will shine a harsh and unforgiving light on some of the First Minister's mistakes since coronavirus struck.

"The Scottish Government's decision last year to transfer infected patients from hospitals to care homes remains unfathomable."

It added: "Bad decisions have been taken by over-promoted ministers and Ms Sturgeon has frequently overpromised only to under-deliver.

"The SNP Government set itself a target of vaccinating all over-18s in Scotland by today. As is customary, the First Minister has failed to deliver.

"Just last week, Ms Sturgeon's Health Secretary Humza Yousaf NoLines promised that the rollout of first doses for all who are eligible would be completed by this evening. In fact, almost 465,000 Scots are yet to receive a single shot."

It went on:The Scottish Government's response to its failure to deliver on this promise is to deny any such failure exists. It considers that all the people who could have been jabbed have been jabbed and adds that some people have switched appointment dates.

"Even a £1 million-a-year team of spin doctors couldn't come up with something better than that."

It concluded: "Scotland is moving slowly towards the further loosening of lockdown restrictions. With so many people still unvaccinated, the SNP may be creating the perfect storm for a major spike in transmissions."

The Sun on Sunday

Its leader also raised concern about the risks as more than 140,000 people have not had their second Covid jab within the recommended eight-week window.

"It means tens of thousands of people who are not fully protected against a virus that's surging through the nation once again. Add to that the slowing jab rates generally and the picture is far from rosy," the paper said.

"This poor performance also raises the spectre of punishing curbs on our liberty continuing for longer than planned.

"The First Minister's administration has repeatedly failed to hit targets despite her polished performances at TV briefings.

"That is a bad enough record.

"But it represents a risk to the health of tens of thousands of Scots.

"And that is inexcusable."