JOHN Swinney has been reported to the UK Statistics Authority after sharing an inaccurate graphic on social media – claiming it was impossible for two people wearing masks and being six feet apart from contracting Covid.

The Deputy First Minister, who is also the Scottish Government’s Covid Recovery Secretary, was criticised after sharing the graphic on Twitter earlier this week.

The Scottish Government was unable to validate the source of the information and yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said she would “reflect” on the use of the information, which has been disputed by international fact-checking services.

Mr Swinney has now been reported to the UK’s national statistician, Sir Ian Diamond, over the incident.

Last month, the SNP’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was rebuked by the UK Statistics Authority for “inaccurate” child Covid claims, after he was reported by the Scottish Conservatives.

Annie Wells, Conservative health spokesperson, said: “More than 48 hours after journalists and the Scottish Conservatives raised concerns about this misleading graphic, no action has been taken.

“A message from the Deputy First Minister that is essentially fake news has been retweeted nearly 1,000 times and has likely reached an audience in the tens or possibly even hundreds of thousands.

“We have given the SNP every opportunity to admit their mistake and fix this. It has also been raised directly with the First Minister and Scottish Government officials by the media.”

She added: “The continued use of an unverified graphic like this is potentially dangerous. It undermines the serious public health message that masks can limit the spread of the virus. “It may even convince some people that there is zero risk from Covid in certain situations, which is not supported by science.

“The repeatedly poor judgement from the SNP Government on this issue is concerning. Fake news must be stamped out and we have reported this graphic to the UK Statistics Authority for their input, since SNP ministers will not act.”

Speaking at her Covid briefing yesterday, the First Minister said: "The Deputy First Minister tweeted an image that was intended to illustrate what is absolutely the case – that wearing face masks protects people from transmission of the virus.

"He was illustrating that point, and I think the more we can illustrate that point, the better.

"What I will say in addition to that is that I think we recognise that in seeking to illustrate that, we should take care to use properly verified graphics, and we'll certainly take that on board in terms of how we tweet that information in future.

"But getting the general point across, he is absolutely right to seek to do, as I seek to do on a general, ongoing basis as well."