LABOUR'S Dawn Butler has been ordered to leave the Commons chamber after repeatedly accusing Boris Johnson of lying.

The Brent Central MP said the Prime Minister had “lied to the House and the country over and over again” during a debate on the last day before summer recess.

She then refused to withdraw the unparliamentary language when prompted by temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins.

Ms Butler said: “Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this House and the country over and over again.”

She highlighted disputed claims made by the Prime Minister, including that the link between Covid-19 infection and serious disease and death had been severed.

She added: “It’s dangerous to lie in a pandemic.

"I am disappointed the Prime Minister has not come to the House to correct the record and correct the fact that he has lied to the House and the country over and over again.”

Ms Cummins interjected: “Order! Order! I’m sure that the member will reflect on her words she’s saying and perhaps correct the record.”

However Ms Butler continued: “What would you rather – a weakened leg or a severed leg?

“At the end of the day the Prime Minister has lied to this House time and time again. It’s funny that we get in trouble in this place for calling out the lie rather than the person lying.”

Ms Cummins again urged Ms Butler to “reflect” on her words and withdraw them.

She replied: “I’ve reflected on my words and somebody needs to tell the truth in this House that the Prime Minister has lied.”

Ms Cummins then read out a statement in which she ordered Ms Butler to “withdraw immediately from the House for the remainder of the day’s sitting”.

Ms Butler left her seat and exited the chamber.

Earlier, leader of the house Jacob Rees-Mogg apologised “profusely” for using the term “yellow peril” about the Liberal Democrats.

After his Labour shadow Thangam Debbonaire said he had used “an extremely offensive racist term”, Mr Rees-Mogg said he used the term “out of ignorance”, unaware of its racist origins as an anti-Asian slur.