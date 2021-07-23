SOME critical workers will be allowed to avoid self-isolation in Scotland under strict new rules aimed at combating staff shortages.

Nicola Sturgeon said it is "essential that lifeline services and critical national infrastructure are maintained" but stressed the new measures are "very limited".

The First Minister made the announcement amid concerns over supermarket shortages and supply issues, with shoppers urged not to panic buy.

It will now be possible to apply to exempt those who work in critical roles where staff shortages are in danger of putting essential services, such as health and social care, transport and the provision of food supplies at risk.

Exemptions will only be granted for staff who voluntarily agree not to self-isolate.

Strict conditions will also apply. Staff must be double-vaccinated and in receipt of their second dose at least two weeks previously.

They will also require to have a negative PCR test and to agree to undertake daily lateral flow tests.

Applications can be made via the Scottish Government website.

Exemptions will be made on a temporary basis and last only for as long as there is an immediate risk to business or service continuity.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It is essential that lifeline services and critical national infrastructure are maintained and we are implementing these changes now - ahead of possible changes to self-isolation rules for close contacts that may apply more generally in future - to ensure staff shortages do not put key services at risk.

“We have seen significant staff shortages in a small number of organisations in recent days and we have worked with them to protect services.

"Applications for exemptions are being considered from today and we will consider applications as they come in.

“Clinical evidence tells us we can safely and effectively release some critical staff from self-isolation, with appropriate safeguards.

"However, this is a very limited change at this stage, to be applied on a case by case basis and only where absolutely necessary.

“We will not allow key services to be threatened by staff shortages but equally we must continue to protect public health.”